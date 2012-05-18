Vh1 Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1 continues to concentrate on home-grown series, often built around Reality "stars" from earlier series (e.g. LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE featuring a former BASKETBALL WIVES character.) VH1's Primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of a successful original series. Episodes of new series tend to receive multiple Prime plays during the week each episode premieres.

Music-centric fare continues to make its presence felt on VH1, with survey-oriented specials (100 GREATEST...) joining occasional new and updated episodes of the venerable BEHIND THE MUSIC series, along with concert specials and documentaries. Urban-appeal theatrical films, many with strong musical components, are also delivering above-average ratings to the Network.

APRIL 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2012 vs. April 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Continuing phenomenal demo growth on Monday combined with double-digit increases four other nights keep VH1 in the winning column in April for the eleventh month in a row. March's significant demo losses on Friday and Sunday softened or were turned around all together in April. New series COUPLE'S THERAPY and TOUGH LOVE 4 contributed to the overall growth on Wednesday and Sunday, respectively. Overall, delivery was up slightly over March 2012.

Monday's combination of 8pm BASKETBALL WIVES 4 and the recently debuted 9pm LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE 2 and 930pm STYLED BY JUNE picked up without missing a beat following the finale of T.I & TINY at the end of March. LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE 2 consistently holds or improves its lead-in and 930pm STYLED BY JUNE's HH Ratings grew 33% from Week 1 to Week 5.

BASKETBALL WIVES 4, LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE 2 and STYLED BY JUNE account for 17 of the Top 20 individual telecasts for Vh1 in April. Overall, Monday's delivery was more than double that of 2011, and both HH and A18-49 were flat with March.

Tuesday's HH delivery was up modestly from last year and last month. Repeat episodes of BASKETBALL WIVES 4 and TOUGH LOVE 4 were the strongest performers among the variety of programs that VH1 slotted on Tuesdays in April.

New series COUPLES THERAPY and BEHIND THE MUSIC episodes on R&B and Hip-Hop stars were the top demo performers among Wednesday's mix of series episodes and specials. Demo delivery was up 35 - 45% from last year and last month.

Thursday continued to benefit from new R&B and Hip-Hop-oriented episodes of BEHIND THE MUSIC. Demos were flat with last month.

Only two runs of the Movie COMING TO AMERICA scored above Prime average among the variety of offerings on Friday and Saturday.

The key weekend story was the continuing inability of any of the Sunday 9pm programs to hold the 8pm MOB WIVES 2 lead-in. While Vh1 has found a way to keep audiences flowing through their Monday night premiere block, Sunday's 9pm lead-out in April, TOUGH LOVE 4, held only 61% of MOB WIVES 2's A18-49 rating. Despite this, the night was up by modest double-digits over March for HH and demos, and over last year for HH.