Vh1 Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

VH1 continues to concentrate on home-grown series, often built around Reality "stars" from earlier series (e.g. LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE featuring a former BASKETBALL WIVES character.) VH1's Primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of a successful original series. Episodes of new series tend to receive multiple Prime plays during the week each episode premieres.

Music-oriented fare continues to make its presence felt on VH1, with survey-oriented specials (100 GREATEST...) joining occasional new episodes of the venerable BEHIND THE MUSIC series, along with concert specials and documentaries. Urban-appeal theatrical films, many with strong musical components, are also delivering above-average ratings to the Network.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Phenomenal demo growth on Monday kept VH1 in the winning column in January for the eighth month in a row, making up for significant annual losses Tuesday through Thursday. Driven by W18-49, who nearly triple their Male counterparts in the demo, the network dropped 10% in Median Age from last year. LOVE & HIP HOP, the new T.I. & TINY and the return of MOB WIVES accounted for all of VH1's Top 20 telecasts for January.

In addition to the continued annual increases, HH and were up by 1/3 over December.

Monday's tandem of 8pm LOVE & HIP HOP 2 and 9pm T.I. & TINY work together like a well-oiled machine. The 90:00 block repeats at 930pm, and the double-run generated over four times the demo delivery of January 2011's mixed bag, featuring THE X LIFE and YOU'RE CUT OFF. Triple digit percentage growth has become the norm over the last four months on Monday, with VH1 also up modestly over December's stellar delivery.

Tuesday and Wednesday underwent significant schedule changes, but had the opposite experience from Monday. Repeats of MOB WIVES 2 replaced CELEBRITY REHAB 4 at 9pm on Tuesday, and were unable to hold 8pm T.I. & TINY encore lead-in. HH and demo delivery were flat with last month.

Series repeats and Movies on Wednesday dropped significantly from January 2011, when a block of CELEBRITY REHAB 4 filled the night. Delivery was up significantly from last month, though.

Thursday continued to feature a mixed bag of series episodes and one-offs, with no single telecast standing out. Overall delivery that up modestly from last month.

The key weekend story was the premiere of MOB WIVES, which helped drive Sunday to modest growth over January 2011. Sunday was the top night for series premieres then, and new episodes of BASKETBALL WIVES 2 and WHAT CHILLI WANTS 2 were top series for the network. While MOB WIVES 2 debuted as the #3 series for VH1, behind the Monday combo, the Sunday series slipped 22% in RA18-49 from Week1-Week5. Demo delivery for the night was nearly triple that of Sundays in December.

None of the other Weekend programming stood out, but both Friday and Saturday grew in the 1/3 range in HH and demo over December.