Vh1 Analysis

VH1 continues to concentrate on home-grown series, often built around Reality "stars" from earlier series (e.g. DAISY OF LOVE featuring a former ROCK OF LOVE contestant.) VH1's Primetime lineup is very fluid in nature, leading to a lot of "Various" programs on their schedule grid.

VH1 will occasionally stack night of programming and air episodes of the same show back-to-back-to-back. This can prove extremely successful for them, especially when they use these mini-marathons to premiere the latest episodes of a successful original series. Episodes of new series tend to receive multiple Prime plays during the week each episode premieres.

Music-oriented fare continues to make its presence felt on VH1, with survey-oriented specials (100 GREATEST...) joining occasional new episodes of the venerable BEHIND THE MUSIC series, along with concert specials and documentaries. Urban-appeal theatrical films, many with strong musical components, are also delivering above-average ratings to the Network.

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Not only did VH1's string of year-to-year increases continued for a sixth straight month in November but HH and key demo growth virtually doubled that of October. Supported by a Monday that more than quadrupled last year's demo rating, Vh1 also grew every other weeknight.

HH and key demos were up in the 10-15% range from October.

New Monday 9pm entry LOVE & HIP HOP 2 consistently grew over 8pm BASKETBALL WIVES LA, which repeated at 10pm. Combined with the finales of LA LA'S FULL COURT LIFE and THE T.O. SHOW 3, Monday featured VH1's top 12 telecasts for the month, and 15 of the top 20. . While tripling the demo delivery of last year's lineup (MONEY HUNGRY, SCREAM QUEENS,) Vh1's ratings grew 40-50% above October's already stellar delivery.

Tuesday night, driven by specials and TOUGH LOVE 3 repeats, was up sharply compared with last year, and substantially from last month. Female viewers in particular drove the overall growth. TOUGH LOVE 3, the networks #4 series on October behind the Monday night block, was joined by new series WHY AM I STILL SINGLE for the last two weeks of the survey.

Wednesday continued to feature a mixed bag of series episodes and one-offs, with a repeat of LOVE & HIP HOP 2 the top draw in November. Overall delivery that down modestly from last month.

Countdown specials continue to score best on Thursday, leading to slight demo growth over 2010. HH and demos were down modestly from October.

Survey specials and re-packaged SATURDAY NIGH LIVE material drove Friday's sharp growth over 2010, when repeats of less-successful series dominated the night's lineup. Delivery was down by modest double-digits from October.

Weekends were also driven by new episodes of TOUGH LOVE 3, which was joined by CELEBRITY REHAB REVISITED 3 mid-way through the survey. The weekend lineup was rounded out by repeats, Movies and Specials.