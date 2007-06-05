Versus Press Releases 2006

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2006

THE 2006 PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDING WORLD FINALS ON VERSUS SHOW A 52 PERCENT GROWTH IN TOTAL VIEWERS YEAR-TO-YEAR

Gains in Key Demos Drive Overall Numbers

Stamford, CT (Nov 7, 2006) - In the fourth year on the network, the PROFESSIONAL BULL RIDING (PBR) WORLD FINALS showed marked increases from their performance just one year ago. VERSUS, a network that celebrates real competition in all of its forms, announces that over seven days, the event, which crowned Brazilian Adriano Moraes as the overall champion for the 2006 season, saw a 33 percent increase in HH ratings, averaging a .4, which translates to 287,527 Households.

Overall, VERSUS Total Viewers were up by a whopping 52 percent (465,481 vs 306,658). This increase was reflected in the fact that younger viewers turned out for the telecasts, with Men 18-34 up 67 percent from last year (34,931 vs 20,949). Men 18-49 were up by 33 percent (83,600 vs 62,730) and Men 25-54 saw a 21 percent increase (88,138 vs 72,559).

"Professional Bull Riding is one of the most exciting sports on television, and this growth only supports that fact," said Gavin Harvey, President of VERSUS. "Our production team gets viewers in the chute with the bulls and in the minds of the cowboys. They do a fantastic job translating the action in the arena to the television screen. These kinds of numbers only motivate us to continue to improve upon our existing product and introduce this sport to as many new viewers as possible."

The next PBR event to be featured on VERSUS is the PBR ALL-STAR event from Hawaii. THE CHEESEBURGER ISLAND STYLE PBR HAWAII ALL-STAR CHALLENGE will showcase the top 15 riders from the World Finals and five riders chosen by a fan vote. It will air Nov. 18 at 9:30pm ET and Nov. 19 at 7:30pm ET.

In addition to the Hawaii event, VERSUS is currently gearing up for the VERSUS Invitational at the historic Madison Square Garden, which will mark the beginning of the Built Ford Tough 2007-2008 season. The Versus Invitational presented by Amp'd Mobile will include two performances on January 6 at 2pm and 8pm ET and one performance on January 7 at 1pm ET. VERSUS is the title sponsor of the event, which represents the first time the cowboys and the bulls of the Built Ford Tough Series will perform at the Garden. The two-day event will showcase the top 45 bull riders in the world against the best bucking bulls in the industry along with pyrotechnics and rock-n-roll excitement.

