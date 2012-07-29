Velocity Network Need

Velocity is going after upscale men, 35-54. It is a guy channel - like many networks, they are looking for aspirational programming. A strong focus on characters is important. Cost per hour (to them) $100k or less. Monday: How male things are made. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday: Car nights. Friday: High stakes -poker, etc. Sunday: Behind the scenes, best of, stuff like that. Guy-centric collections are good for the network.