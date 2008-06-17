USA Strategic Opportunities - June 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

AMERICAN GIRL (DRAMA)

A woman is shot during a robbery but the side affect is that she has no fear of anything at all.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.

BUSY BODIES (DRAMA)

A soccer mom and a gay stay-at-home dad working together to solve mysteries in the 'burbs.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.

CITIZEN'S ARREST (DRAMA)

A delusional boy grows up to become the best cop on the NYPD.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Tagline Television and Universal Media Studios.

CLIVE FROM CANADA (DRAMA)

A hard-nosed female cop gets assigned a new, humanoid partner, who eventually learns human emotion and the two begin to develop chemistry.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

COVERT AFFAIRS (DRAMA)

The inner sanctum of the CIA is the setting, as Peter Gallagher plays CIA director Arthur Campbell in the show centered on Annie Walker, played by Piper Perabo, a young multilingual CIA trainee whose former boyfriend is of specific interest to her new bosses.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. 90 minute pilot plus 11x60. Produced by Dutch Oven.

CRASH DUMMIES (DRAMA)

Series about a Hollywood stuntman, his reluctant son and a team of zany movie effects specialists.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Reveille.

DOCTOR DONNA (COMEDY)

Centers on a sports therapist.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony TV.

THE EXPERT (DRAMA)

A reclusive librarian with a unique condition called synesthesia works with the police squad to aid in their investigations.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by DreamWorks Television and Universal Media Studios.

FACING KATE (DRAMA)

A divorced San Francisco woman from a family of corporate lawyers switches careers to become a mediator after the death of her dad.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by DreamWorks Television and Universal Media Studios.

FAMILY VALUES (DRAMA)

A family is really a team of undercover FBI agents.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.

FBI MOM (DRAMA)

A hard-working FBI Agent is also a new mom and the family breadwinner.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by NBC Universal Media Studios.

FOXY MAMA (DRAMA)

A dramedy about a woman who's coasting through life until she suffers a concussion and starts hearing an internal voice who sounds a lot like Foxy Mama, telling her she should become an investigator.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

THE FRESHMAN (COMEDY)

Based on the movie centered on a wide-eyed NYU freshman who unwittingly becomes an errand boy for a mafia boss.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Sony TV.

GOOD COP, BAD COP (DRAMA)

Estranged siblings, a brother and a sister, end up as cops in their small hometown.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.,/p>

GOURMET DETECTIVE (DRAMA)

A food detective travels the world solving mysteries involving food and murder.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.

HALO (DRAMA)

A less than heavenly average Joe wakes up one morning with a halo over his head, and reluctantly starts doing good deeds.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Fox Television Studios & Landscape Entertainment.

HOTEL DIX (DRAMA)

A long-time hotel detective takes on a new job at a modern hotel.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.

JOE PROPHET (DRAMA)

A dramatic series with comedic elements about Joe Prophet, who realizes he can help others as long as he gets there before the angel of death comes along.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

LIFE INSURANCE (DRAMA)

A lawyer goes incognito to help his less successful lawyer brother, after the former is presumed murdered by suspects in a crime he is prosecuting.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Reveille.

LOUIS CANNELL (DRAMA)

A rising female attorney is about to make it big in her field but instead generates negative notoriety on YouTube.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.

THE NANNY FILES (DRAMA)

A young nanny hired by a police chief starts to solve cases by using her network of other nannies, dog walkers, gardeners and neighbors.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Fox Television Studios.

THE NEGOTIATOR (DRAMA)

Revolves around a crisis negotiator for the FBI.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by De Line Pictures.

THE OLDEST ROOKIE (DRAMA)

An older man becomes a rookie in the police force.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by USA.

OPERATING INSTRUCTIONS (wt) DRAMA)

A female trauma surgeon (Emily Rose) comes home from Iraq and takes over as head of a military hospital.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Conaco and Universal Cable Studios.

PARTNERS IN CRIME (COMEDY)

Ex-spouses are partners in crime.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Apostle / Sony TV.

ROCK DOC (DRAMA)

A well-known rock star decides to halt his music career and go to medical school..

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.

SCALES OF JUSTICE (COMEDY)

An overweight ex-cop lead his overeater support group in fighting crime.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Apostle / Sony TV.

SHIRLEYVILLE (DRAMA)

A young soldier becomes mayor of his hometown after returning home from Afghanistan.

Premiere Date: Not announced.

SPYING IN HIGH HEELS (DRAMA)

A fashionista becomes a detective, operating out of a hair salon.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by The Shuman Company.

STIFFS (wt) DRAMA)

A single father and body transporter for a morgue solves crimes with his brother, a medical examiner.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by The Shuman Company.

THANK YOU FOR SMOKING (COMEDY)

A comedy series starts where the feature film leaves off as Nick Naylor begins using his rhetorical skills for the greater good.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios and Room 9 Entertainment,

LLC.

UNTITLED MATT NIK PROJECT (DRAMEDY)

A comedic action-drama series centers on a cop who works in the small property crimes division, who is able to uncover larger crimes through what initially appear to be minor infractions.

Premiere Date: Not announced. Produced by Fox Television Studios.

UNTITLED J. CANNELL / SCOTT KAUFER PROJECT (DRAMA)

An ex-con auto mechanic goes undercover.

Premiere Date: Not Announced. Produced by Universal Media Studios.