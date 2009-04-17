USA Strategic Opportunities - April 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

It's especially challenging to break into the schedule for USA. USA is all about off-net crime procedurals, HOUSE, movies, WWE wrestling, and hit original series such as BURN NOTICE, MONK, PSYCH, and IN PLAIN SIGHT. They have more original dramas on the air than any other cable network. The net has made its bed for the near future.

The network has balanced its strong female skew since last year, but could use some more programming that appeals to male viewers, a la BURN NOTICE.

ORIGINAL:

USA has been on a roll with hit original series. They are always looking for the next one!

ACQUIRED:

Openings in the prime schedule are few and far between. Bring only your biggest, proven commodities.

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

USA does not accept unsolicited submissions. Your best bet is to get yourself a lawyer or agent.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:



USA continues to lead the pack in blurring the lines between cable and broadcast.

They consistently try to position themselves against the broadcast nets, and in 2008 they met their goal of becoming the first cable network to harvest more primetime viewers, on average, than a broadcast network. In 2009 they are continuing to broaden the gap, consistently outperforming CW, even during sweeps periods.

What network President Bonnie Hammer looks for in original series is upbeat, blue-skies action thrillers and procedurals. "We don't rule out a bit of edginess, but you won't see anything that's dark or bleak." They tend to go for strong, quirky characters and stories, rarely non-fiction.

GOT MORE?:

