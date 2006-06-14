USA Press Releases 2006

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2006

USA REMAINS #1



NEW YORK, NY -December 19, 2006 - In the twelfth week of 4Q06, USA was the #1 ranked network in basic cable prime among households (2.1 coverage rating), P18-49 (1.2 million), and P25-54 (1.1 million) ahead of ESPN, TNT and TBS.

USA kept its ratings dominance with strong performances from WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW and a weekend three-peat of the acquired movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW telecasts ranked among the top programs of the week, and were once again the top two entertainment programs of the night on Monday in all key demos, with an average of 2.3 million in P25-54 at 10pm and 2.1 million in P25-54 at 9pm. In addition, USA was the #1 entertainment network in basic cable prime on Monday with an average of 1.9 million in P18-49 and 1.7 million in P25-54.

USA's weekend airings of the movie How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days each ranked among the top programs of their respective nights, with an average of 1.2 million in P18-49 on Friday, 1.3 million in P18-49 on Saturday, and 1.3 million in P18-49 on Sunday.

With only two weeks left of 2006, USA is on track to rank as the year's #1 network in basic cable prime with 0.5 million P18-34, 1.2 million P18-49, 1.2 million P25-54, and 2.6 million total viewers (most current data).

*Please note: all data is Live+SD unless otherwise noted.

USA NETWORK is cable television's leading provider of original series and feature movies, sports and entertainment events, off-net television shows, and blockbuster theatrical films. The #1 basic cable network across the board in 3Q06, USA Network is seen in 90 million U.S. homes. The USA Network Web site is located at www.usanetwork.com. Characters Welcome.

USA Network is a program service of NBC Universal Cable a division of NBC Universal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience.

###

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2006

USA #1 FOR OCTOBER

NEW YORK, NY - October 31, 2006 - USA was the #1 entertainment network in basic cable prime for the month of October 2006 with an average of 1.1 million in P25-54, 1.1 million in P18-49 and 0.5 million in P18-34.

USA's strong showing was highlighted by outstanding peformances from WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW, the special WWE: RAW FAMILY REUNION and the acquired series HOUSE.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW ranked as the #1 entertainment program in basic cable prime on Mondays in October 2006 among all key demos, with an average of 2.4 million in P18-49 and 2.2 million in P25-54. In addition, WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW strength made USA the #1 entertainment network in basic cable prime on Monday nights among households, P18-34, P18-49, P25-54, and total viewers.

The WWE: RAW FAMILY REUNION special on 10/09/06 averaged 2.6 million in P18-49 and 2.3 million in P25-54 from 8pm-11:06mp, the best P18-49 delivery for USA in the 8pm-11pm time period since 10/03/05, the night of WWE's return to USA. In its regular 9pm-11pm time period, the WWE: RAW FAMILY REUNION averaged 2.8 million in P18-49 and 2.5 million in P25-54.

USA's HOUSE marathon on 10/29/06 averaged 1.8 million in P18-49 and 1.9 million in P25-54 from 8pm-11pm, giving USA its most watched Sunday night since 6/11/06 (Live+SD data). On the night of the HOUSE marathon, USA was the #1 network in basic cable prime among P25-54.

*Please note: all data is Live+SD unless otherwise noted.

###

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2006

USA STAYS ON TOP AS #1 RATED ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK

NEW YORK, NY - October 24, 2006 - USA Network once again ranked as the #1 entertainment network in basic cable prime last week, with 0.5 million in P18-34, 1.0 million in P18-49, and 1.0 million in P25-54. In addition, USA ranked #1 outright among F25-54, with 0.5 million viewers in that demo.

USA laid claim to the #1 entertainment network title with strong performances by WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW and the USA premiere of Dawn of the Dead on Sunday.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW telecasts were the top two entertainment programs of the night on Monday in all key demos, with an average of 2.3 million in P25-54 at 10pm and 2.0 million in P25-54 at 9pm. USA was the #1 entertainment network in basic cable prime on Monday with 1.9 million in P18-49 and 1.8 million in P25-54, and topped the nearest competitive entertainment network by 124% and nearly one million in P25-54 viewers.

With WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW in the 9pm hour USA out-delivered ABC, Fox, and the CW among M18-49 and M25-54 and also topped ABC at 10p in these demos.

USA's premiere of Dawn of the Dead earned the #1 spot in basic cable prime on Sunday among P18-49, with an average of 1.3 million in P18-49 and 1.1 million in P25-54. Dawn of the Dead's strength gave USA the #1 rank in basic cable prime on Sunday among P18-34 and P18-49

*Please note: all data is Live+SD unless otherwise noted.

###

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2006

USA WRESTLES ITS WAY TO #1 ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK



NEW YORK, NY - October 17, 2006 - Led by the three hour special WWE: RAW FAMILY REUNION USA ranked as the #1 entertainment network, In the third week of 4Q06, with 0.5 million P18-34, 1.1 million P18-49, and 1.1 million P25-54. In addition, USA ranked #1 outright among F18-49, with 0.6 million viewers in that demo.

USA's WWE: RAW FAMILY REUNION special from 8pm-11:06pm on Monday averaged 2.6 million P18-49 and 2.3 million P25-54, the best P18-49 delivery in the Monday 8pm-11pm time period since 10/03/05, the night of WWE's return to USA. Among P25-54, this was USA's highest Monday prime performance since 11/14/05 in that time period.

With a strong performance from the WWE: RAW FAMILY REUNION three-hour special on Monday, USA was the #1 entertainment network in basic cable prime on Monday among all key demos. USA topped the nearest competitive entertainment network by 146% among P18-49 and by 80% among P25-54. In addition, USA out-delivered Fox among P18-49 and P25-54 and ABC/Fox among M18-49 in 8pm-11pm prime on Monday.

USA Network delivered more young viewers than it did during the same week last year (10/10-10/16/05), up 1% among P18-34 and up 3% among M18-34 (Live+SD vs. pre-DVR data).

*Please note: all data is Live+SD unless otherwise noted.

###

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2006

USA #1 NETWORK FOR 3Q

NEW YORK, NY - September 26, 2006 - USA was the #1 network for 3Q06 with an average of 2.7 million viewers in basic cable prime, 1.3 million P25-54 and 1.2 million P18-49. USA continued its consistently strong performance for 2006 and is currently pacing to be the #1 basic cable network for the year.

USA's series dominated the landscape with WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW earning USA the #1 position on Mondays, MONK and PSYCH winning Fridays and THE 4400 and THE DEAD ZONE topping Sunday nights. USA was home to three of the quarter's top five weekly series among the coveted P25-54 demo - PSYCH with 2.5 million P25-54, MONK with 2.5 million P25-54, and WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW with 2.3 million P25-54.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW once again proved unstoppable, giving USA the title of #1 entertainment network on Mondays in 3Q06 among both P18-49 and P25-54, and improving the time period by 194% among P18-49 and by 164% among P25-54 over 3Q05. As the ratings phenomenon continues to dominate the night, October will mark the one-year anniversary of the show's return to the network.

USA was the #1 network on Fridays in 3Q06 among both P18-49 and P25-54 with outstanding performances from veteran MONK and newcomer PSYCH. MONK continued to grow stronger, earning its most watched summer season to date with an average of 5.5 million viewers tuning in. PYSCH was also a genuine hit currently ranking as the #1 new show of the year in cable with 2.5 million P25-54.

THE 4400 and THE DEAD ZONE also finished successful seasons this quarter, ranking as the top two series in basic cable prime on Sundays in 3Q06 with an average of 1.9 million P25-54 and 1.6 million P25-54 respectively.

Along with its series, USA found huge success with its theatrical movies this summer. The premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl on 7/15/06 was the most watched entertainment telecast in all of 3Q06 with a huge 3.9 million P25-54. It was the biggest theatrical movie in USA's history**and was the largest theatrical movie on basic cable in five years in the P25-54 demo. On the Saturday night of the Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl premiere telecast, USA was the #1 network in all of television, beating all broadcast and cable networks in 8pm-11pm prime in every key demo.

USA Network once again increased its audience over the same quarter last year in all key demos, up 24% among households, up 28% among P18-34, up 26% among P18-49, up 26% among P25-54, and up 29% among total viewers (most current vs. pre-DVR data). USA also aged younger this quarter, dropping its median age more than a full year from 3Q05 (46.9 years median age for 3Q06 vs. 48.2 years for 3Q05).

*Please note: all data is Live+SD unless otherwise noted.

**Since at least 1993, when Nielsen program data became available

###

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1, 2006

SLOANE AND SLUCHAN UPPED TO VICE PRESIDENTS, ORIGINAL SCRIPTED SERIES PROGRAMMING, FOR USA NETWORK

NEW YORK, NY - August 1, 2006 - Lindsay Sloane and Michael Sluchan have been named vice president, original scripted series programming, at USA Network. Both will report to Jackie de Crinis, senior vice president, original scripted series programming. The announcement was made today by Jeff Wachtel, USA's executive vice president of original programming.

"Truly the heart and soul of our scripted series team, Michael and Lindsay are amazing assets to the company," said Wachtel. "They are incredibly talented creative execs who know how to develop and supervise great shows that work with the USA brand."

Sluchan will continue to oversee production of the critically acclaimed hit series MONK, as well as develop and supervise production on new shows for the network, where his most recent pilot is UNDERFUNDED. Sluchan joined USA in October 1999 as a creative executive in longform programming. During his tenure, he developed and oversaw production of many projects, including DOMINICK DUNNE PRESENTS: MURDER IN GREENWICH, THE RUDY GIULIANI STORY, CALL ME: THE RISE AND FALL OF HEIDI FLEISS and the four-hour miniseries SPARTACUS. In 2005, he moved over to the original series area as director of original scripted series programming, where he began working on the fourth season of MONK. Before arriving at USA, Sluchan worked in movies and miniseries development at Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and ABC Pictures, beginning his career in New York at ABC News and then at Cap Cities/ABC Network legal and business affairs department. He also spent time in motion pictures for television and miniseries at ABC Entertainment. Sluchan recently served as vice-chair of the 17th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, an awards event honoring representations of the LGBT community in media.

Sloane will continue to oversee the productions of the critically acclaimed hit series THE DEAD ZONE, the Emmy-nominated hit series THE 4400, and the development and launch of the newest in USA's successful roster of original series, PSYCH, which premiered on July 7, 2006. Sloane has also been instrumental in the development of the pilot TO LOVE AND DIE IN L.A. Sloane joined USA in September 2003 as a director of original series development, where she launched and oversaw the second season of THE 4400 and oversaw the third, fourth and fifth seasons of the THE DEAD ZONE. Before joining USA, Sloane was vice president of development at Gran Via Productions, where she worked with Academy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson, developing the CBS show THE GUARDIAN, as well on the production of the television shows LA DOCTORS and FALCONE, and the feature films Moonlight Mile, The Rookie, The Banger Sisters, Dragonfly, Galaxy Quest and An Everlasting Piece. Sloane began her career working for Academy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, where she worked on Life, Ed TV, Psycho and Bowfinger, and Steve Levine at the ICM talent agency in the comedy and music area.

###