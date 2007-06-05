TV Land Press Releases 2008

APRIL 3, 2008

TV Land renewed the original reality series High School Reunion for a second season, set to air in first quarter 2009. Once again high school classmates will reunite after 20 years, spending two weeks together at an exotic vacation spot.

APRIL 1, 2008

TV LAND SETS NETWORK RECORD AS FIRST QUARTER IS MOST-WATCHED EVER AMONG ADULTS 25-54 AND 40-54 IN TOTAL DAY

Network Boasts Double Digit Gains Across Key Demos

New York, New York - April 1, 2008 - TV Land kicked off first quarter 2008 with a bang as the network reached new heights across key demos in total day. The addition of breakout originals such as the hit series "High School Reunion," modern and classic acquisitions and "Friday Night Movies" such as "The Jerk" and "Sixteen Candles" helped TV Land achieve the most-watched quarter in network history among TV Land's target A25-54 and core audience of A40-54.

According to Nielsen Media Research, for total day, TV Land posted a 0.3/326,000, up +19% in rating and +26% in delivery over the same time period last year. Among its core audience of A40-54, the net scored a 0.4/242,000, an increase of +19% in rating and +24% in delivery versus 2007. The network attracted an average of 671,000 total viewers, up +11% over last year.

"TV Land continues to evolve as the ultimate entertainment brand for consumers in their 40s and 50s," states Larry W. Jones, president, TV Land. "These great numbers speak to the quality of our programming - both classic and contemporary - which continues to attract new viewers to the network."

TV Land's First Quarter Performance Highlights Include:

Last week's fourth installment of "High School Reunion" which aired on March 27 scored a series high, averaging 797,000 total viewers for the 10 p.m. telecast, making it the most-watched episode of the series to date, according to Nielsen Media Research. The original reality series, which premiered on March 5, reunites classmates from all walks and stages of life who have some issues to address and resolve since their high school days. The series gives viewers a front row seat to the emotional and compelling rollercoaster ride throughout its run. The telecast also gave TV Land double digit gains across the network's target demo, Adults 25-54, and among the network's core audience, Adults 40-54. Season one of "High School Reunion" has been averaging 753,000 total viewers with a median age of 47. Among A25-54, it has been posting a 0.4/448,000 and among A40-54 a 0.5/286,000.

Among regularly scheduled programming, "M*A*S*H" and "The Andy Griffith Show" posted double digit gains across key demos for the network for first quarter 2008. "M*A*S*H" averaged a 0.4/412,000 among the network's target demo of A25-54 in first quarter 2008, up +15% in rating and +20% in delivery over its performance last quarter. Among TV Land's core A40-54 audience, the series averaged a 0.6/304,000, up 12% in rating over last year and +18% in delivery. The network attracted 983,000 total viewers, up +23% over last year. "The Andy Griffith Show" continues to perform well on the network, posting a 0.4/442,000 up 35% in rating and +44% in delivery among A25-54. Among A40-54, the series averaged a 0.7/362,000, up +40% in rating and +47% in delivery and averaged 781,000 total viewers, up +25% over 2007.

TV Land's "Friday Night Movies" which is seen every Friday on TV Land from 10P - Midnight (ET/PT) witnessed huge success this quarter with "The Jerk" and "Sixteen Candles." Steve Martin's 1979 comedy movie, "The Jerk," gave TV Land its most-watched theatrical movie ever - averaging 1.2 million total viewers - on Friday, January 11th while also notching the most-watched theatrical film to date among the network's target A25-54 and core A40-54 audiences. "Sixteen Candles" (2/8/08) scored a 0.5/531,000 among A25-54, up +67% in rating and +76% in delivery over February 2007. Among A40-54, the telecast posted a 0.4/242,000, up +27% in delivery over last year. TV Land averaged 909,000 total viewers, an increase of +30% over last year.

TV Land rang in the new year with impressive numbers for "The Beverly Hillbillies Best Dang Marathon" (Monday, December 31 from 6 p.m. - Tuesday, January 1, 9 p.m., all times ET/PT), averaging a 0.6/587,000 among A25-54, up +100% in rating and +80% in delivery over the same time period last year. TV Land averaged over 1 million total viewers, an increase of +59% over YAGO. Among its core audience of Adults 40-54, TV Land averaged a 0.9/494,000, representing a rise of +80% in rating and +98% in delivery over last year.

TVLand.com also set records, witnessing its best quarter ever, as traffic generated by the "High School Reunion" content increased the site +5% versus the previous high levels. Page Views also saw strong increases, jumping 16% versus the previous best quarter. Video, which included "High School Reunion" content and full episode streams of "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gunsmoke," also witnessed its best quarter ever as the site catapulted +68% over the previous month's video level.



FEBRUARY 26, 2008

TV LAND SWEEPS THROUGH FEBRUARY, BOASTING DOUBLE DIGIT GAINS ACROSS KEY DEMOS

New York, NY, February 26, 2008 - Bolstered by the success of its signature "Friday Night Movies" block featuring hit films Sixteen Candles and Footloose and regularly scheduled programs M*A*S*H and The Andy Griffith Show, TV Land posted gains in delivery among its target A25-54, core A40-54 and total viewers in total day for February 2008. The month also marked the most-watched February ever among TV Land's A40-54 audience and total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research (1/28/07-2/24/08).

In total day, TV Land posted a 0.3/314,000 among A25-54, up 24% in delivery over YAGO. The network attracted an average of 650,000 total viewers, up +8% over February 2007. Among its core audience, A40-54, the network scored a 0.4/235,000, representing a rise of +23% in delivery over last year.

"TV Land's successful February is evidence that our strategy of catering to people in their 40s and 50s with a variety of entertainment is working," states Larry W. Jones, President, TV Land. By showcasing these hit movies and programs, TV Land continues to fortify the network with programming which speaks to them.

TV Land's February highlights include:

· "Friday Night Movies" continues to heat up on TV Land, posting double-digit gains across all key demos.

· Sixteen Candles (2/8/08) scored a 0.5/531,000 among A25-54, up +67% in rating and +76% in delivery over February 2007. Among A40-54, the telecast posted a 0.4/242,000, up +27% in delivery over last year. TV Land averaged 909,000 total viewers, an increase of +30% over last year.

1 The telecast of the hit '80s movie Footloose (2/15/08), starring Kevin Bacon, scored a 0.6/573,000 among A25-54, up +50% in rating and +64% in delivery over last year. Among A40-54, the network posted a 0.6/326,000, up +20% in rating and +36% in delivery over February 2007. The network averaged over 1 million total viewers, up +40% versus YAGO. "Friday Night Movies" can be seen every Friday on TV Land from 10P - Midnight (ET/PT).

Among regularly scheduled programming, M*A*S*H posted a 0.4/375,000 average among the network's target demo of A25-54 in February, up +33% in rating and +13% in delivery over its performance last February. Among TV Land's core A40-54 audience, the series averaged a 0.5/279,000, up +13% in delivery over last February, and the network attracted 899,000 total viewers, up +13% over last February. The Andy Griffith Show continues to perform well on the network, posting a 0.4/377,000 up +33% in rating and +19% in delivery among A25-54. Among A40-54, the series averaged a 0.6/315,000, up +20% in rating and +25% in delivery and averaged 929,000 total viewers, up +16% over February 2007.

TVLand.com is continuing to set records, as traffic for TVLand.com is currently pacing +42% higher than last year and page views are up +34% over February 2006. Additionally, video streams are pacing +51% higher than the previous year's levels. Gunsmoke full episode streams are pacing to have its best month ever, up +10% over last month, the previous record-holding month.

JANUARY 4, 2008

TV LAND RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR WITH HUGE RATINGS

"The Beverly Hillbillies Best Dang Marathon" Averages Over 1.2 Million Viewers as TV Land Posts Impressive Gains Across Key Demos

New York, NY, January 4, 2008 - TV Land, a division of Viacom's (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B) MTV Networks, scored huge gains across several key categories during "The BeverlyHillbillies Best Dang Marathon" which aired Monday, December 31, from 6:00 p.m. through Tuesday, January 1 at 9 p.m. (all times ET/PT). The New Year's programming event -- which featured 27 hours of Clampett wackiness -- posted impressive gains in rating and delivery among its target A25-54 audience and total viewers over last year, as well as securing substantial double-digit gains in rating and delivery among its core audience of A40-54.

According to Nielsen Media Research, The Beverly Hillbillies averaged a 0.6/587,000 among A25-54, up +100% in rating and +80% in delivery over the same time period last year. TV Land averaged over 1 million total viewers, an increase of +59% over YAGO. Among its core audience of Adults 40-54, TV Land averaged a 0.9/494,000, representing a rise of +80% in rating and +98% in delivery over last year. The success of the stunt drove TV Land to its highest total day rating on Tuesday among A25-54 since September 3, 2006 (The Jeffersons Labor Day marathon).

TV Land continues to build the ultimate entertainment brand on all platforms for consumers in their 40s and 50s. Armed with a slate of original programming, newly acquired classic and contemporary TV, hit movies and its redesigned website -- TVLand.com -- the network is uniquely positioned to superserve the first generation of Americans who grew up alongside television. The network's program mix features original programming, popular dramas, sitcoms and westerns in a fun-illed, pop culture environment featuring a roster of popular shows including All in the Family, M*A*S*H, The Andy Griffith Show and Just Shoot Me, which joins TV Land in January, 2008.

In the coming months, the network will roll out a slate of new original series' such as High School Reunion, She's Got The Look, Family Foreman and The Big 4-0. TVLand.com, the network's Emmy Award-winning website, is devoted to all aspects of entertainment including TV, music and movies and features full-length episodes, a movie trailer database and over a dozen radio stations. TV Land is now seen in over 90 million U.S. homes.