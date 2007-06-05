TV Land Press Releases 2007

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31, 2007

TV LAND SCORES IN OCTOBER



Network Boasts Gains in Rating and Delivery in Prime and Total Day Among Adults 25-54 and 40-54

New York, NY, October 31, 2007 - TV Land scored impressive gains for the month of October among its target demo of Adults 25-54, according to Nielsen Media Research (10/1/07-10/28/07). Bolstered by the success of its regularly scheduled "Friday Night Movie Block" and a SANFORD AND SON week-long marathon, TV Land's October prime time line-up boasted increases for the network, scoring double-digit gains in rating and delivery among its target A25-54 audience over last year. The network also finished the month with double-digit ratings and delivery gains among its core demo Adults 40-54.

TV Land's prime time line-up scored a 0.4/389,000 among A25-54 for the month, representing a +33% gain in rating and a 19% climb in delivery versus October 2006. In total programming day, TV Land averaged a 0.3/267,000 among A25-54, up +50% in rating and 9% in delivery over last year. Among its core audience, Adults 40-54, TV Land scored double-digit gains in rating and delivery in both prime and total day for the month, averaging a 0.6/305,000 in prime time, an increase of +50% in rating and +38% in delivery. In total day, TV Land posted a 0.4/206,000, up +33% in rating and +20% in delivery over A40-54 last year.

Among TV Land's October highlights from the month include:

The network's LEAVE IT TO BEAVER 50th Anniversary event (10/6-10/7), which included the 1957 rarely-seen pilot of the series, averaged a 0.4/394,000 among A25-54, up +33% in rating and +56% in delivery over the comparable period YAGO. The network drew an average of 776,000 total viewers, up +24% over last year.

Crocodile Dundee II (10/26/07) - which aired during TV Land's signature Friday Night Movie Block -- scored huge gains for the net, posting a 0.4/456,000 among TV Land's target demo, up +100% in rating and +92% in delivery among A25-54. The movie drew an average of over 1 million total viewers, up +107%.

TV Land's SANFORD AND SON marathon (10/8-10/11) scored a 0.4/408,000 average among the network's target demo of A25-54, up +33% in rating and +20% in delivery over last October.

TVLand.com had its best month ever in October, with monthly traffic pacing +33% above September levels and more than double the year ago benchmark (+121%). Additionally, the site set a record for the week of October 1 in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of LEAVE IT TO BEAVER, generating its most visited week ever with a +53% increase over last year. Users were able to to watch full episodes for the month of October, view interviews with the cast of the show and play a trivia game.

TV Land and all related logos and titles are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

TV Land continues to build the ultimate entertainment brand on all platforms for consumers in their 40s and 50s. Armed with a slate of original programming, newly acquiredclassic and contemporary TV, hit movies and its redesigned website -- TVLand.com -- the network is uniquely positioned to superserve the first generation of Americans who grew up alongside television. The network's program mix features original programming, popular dramas, sitcoms and westerns in a fun-filled, pop culture environment featuring a roster of popular shows including ALL IN THE FAMILY, M*A*S*H, THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW and JUST SHOOT ME, which joins TV Land in January, 2008. In the coming months, the network will roll out a slate of new original series' such as HIGH SCHOOL REUNION, SHE'S GOT THE LOOK, FAMILY FOREMAN and THE BIG 4-0. TVLand.com, the network's Emmy Award-winning website, is devoted to all aspects of entertainment including TV, music and movies and features full-length episodes, a movie trailer database and over a dozen radio stations. TV Land is now seen in over 90 million U.S. homes.

About MTV Networks

MTV Networks, a unit of Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is one of the world's leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. MTV Networks, with more than 140 channels worldwide, owns and operates the following television programming services - MTV: MUSIC TELEVISION, MTV2, VH1, mtvU, NICKELODEON, NICK at NITE, COMEDY CENTRAL, TV LAND, SPIKE TV, CMT, NOGGIN/THE N, VH1 CLASSIC,MTVN INTERNATIONAL and THE DIGITAL SUITE FROM MTV NETWORKS, a package of 13 digital services, all of these networks trademarks of MTV Networks. MTV Networks connects with its audiences through its robust consumer products businesses and its more than 300 interactive properties worldwide, including online, broadband, wireless and interactive television services and also has licensing agreements, joint ventures, and syndication deals whereby all of its programming services can be seen worldwide.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 29, 2007

SAMANTHA NEWMAN NAMED DIRECTOR, INTEGRATED MARKETING MTV NETWORKS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

NEW YORK, October 29, 2007 - Samantha Newman has been appointed director, integrated marketing, for MTV Networks' Entertainment Group which is comprised of a multi-platform portfolio of brands featuring the Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land cable channels and respective Web sites as well as internet sites AtomFilms, AtomUploads, GameTrailers.com and Xfire. The hire was announced by Dario Spina, senior vice president, integrated marketing for MTVNE, to whom she will report. Newman was formerly director, client services, for MTVN's Brand Solutions Group and will be based in the Group's sales office in New York City.

In her new role, Newman will be responsible for integrated marketing strategies and best practices for the entire MTVNE Group. Included will be the development of long term sponsorship strategies, vertical and horizontal, to grow national ad sales revenues; building key category pitches; working with the MTVNE new business sales team to develop custom opportunities for new sponsors; and teaming with MTVNE Sales Client Planning Group formulating plans, strategies and promotions to super-serve key clients.

"Samantha will be a key player on our integrated marketing team," said Spina. "She brings strong experience on the agency planning side as well as the print and digital marketing side, coming from the Conde Nast Bridal Group, of which, as my macho friends at Spike know, I'm a really big fan." I'm delighted that her talents are available here at MTVNE as we grow integrated marketing."

Prior to joining MTVN, she was marketing manager at Bride's and Modern Bride among others, at Conde Nast Bridal Media. She also has background on the agency side where she was assistant media director on Masterfoods at Mediavest Worldwide, a communications planner on Procter & Gamble and a media strategist at BBDO Worldwide/OMD USA.

Newman holds an MBA from Fordham University Graduate School of Business and earned her BA at the University of Michigan.

FRIDAY, JULY 13, 2007

TV ICONS ARE PUT TO WORK IN TV LAND'S BACK TO THE GRIND PREMIERING WEDNESDAY, JULY 18



Original Series Features Loni Anderson, Erik Estrada, Marla Gibbs, Sherman Hemsley, Betty White, Mark Curry, Jimmie Walker, Harry Anderson, Bea Arthur and Ed Begley Jr. Performing the Jobs Their Characters Held

Los Angeles, CA, July 13, 2007 - What happens when Sherman Hemsley spends the day sweating it out at a real dry cleaning establishment? Can Loni Anderson really hack it as a receptionist at a top radio station? And does the courtroom listen when Harry Anderson starts hitting the gavel? Viewers will find out when TV Land airs BACK TO THE GRIND, a new original series premiering Wednesday, July 18 at 10:30pm. This half-hour series challenges iconic TV performers to actually work in the jobs their TV characters held on shows like THE JEFFERSONS, NIGHT COURT and WKRP IN CINCINNATI. Other performers featured in the series include Erik Estrada, Marla Gibbs, Betty White, Mark Curry, Bea Arthur, Ed Begley Jr. and Jimmie Walker. The series is executive produced by Michael Levitt and Eugene Pack.

"BACK TO THE GRIND blends popular TV personalities with fun, real life situations inspired by the plotlines of some of the best loved TV shows ever made," states Sal Maniaci, Senior Vice President of Development and Production, TV Land. "This is a light-hearted, entertaining look at performers that our audience knows and loves."

The series gives celebrated actors a fresh opportunity to reminisce, while taking on some real "work" challenges. From Betty White reliving her "Sue Ann Nivens" character's job as a cooking show host on THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW to Erik Estrada trying to fight crime with the real CHIPS Academy and more, the stars interact with the "real people" who do their TV jobs for a living.

The episode rollout is as follows (all times are ET/PT):

LONI ANDERSON AND ERIK ESTRADA

July 18, 2007, 10:30pm

In the premiere episode of BACK TO THE GRIND, Loni Anderson (WKRP IN CINCINNATI) spends a day and a night working in live radio. She starts as a receptionist at a top radio station, then tries her hand at being a traffic reporter, a "hip hop" DJ, and she finally ends her day by screening calls at "Loveline," where she ends up on air with sex/love expert Dr. Drew Pinsky. Also in this episode, Erik Estrada (CHIPS) attempts to work the streets with the actual California Highway Patrol, but first, he has to get his motorcycle license - and attend the CHIPS Academy which proves not to be an easy task for the star.

MARLA GIBBS & SHERMAN HEMSLEY

July 25, 2007, 10:30pm

In this JEFFERSON themed episode, two stars from that classic sitcom attempt to do the jobs they did on the show for real -- Marla Gibbs finds herself working with the Merry Maids and eventually tries her hand as housekeeping supervisor at one of LA's swankiest boutique hotel. Meanwhile, Sherman Hemsley spends a day sweating it out at a real dry cleaners - taking orders, ironing, pressing and eventually delivering the clothes in the company van.

BETTY WHITE & MARK CURRY

August 1, 2007, 10:30pm

Betty White attempts to host her very own cooking show for real - like she did in her Emmy-Award winning role as "Sue Ann Nivens" on THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW. The only problem is that she hates spending time in the kitchen. Plus, HANGING WITH MR. COOPER star Mark Curry is given the challenge of coaching an actual high school basketball team to a game day victory or defeat.

JIMMIE WALKER & HARRY ANDERSON

August 8, 2007, 10:30pm

Like his character "JJ" on GOOD TIMES, Jimmie Walker tries his hand as a painter and takes real art classes -- painting nude models -- eventually displaying his self-portrait at an art gallery showing. He's in for a surprise when a special guest star shows up to buy his "artwork." Then, NIGHT COURT'S Harry Anderson punches in at a New Orleans courthouse for a day - attempting to learn what it takes to really be a judge. Only Harry Anderson would somehow manage to officiate a real life wedding during his tenure as a judge.

BEA ARTHUR & ED BEGLEY, JR.

August 15, 2007, 10:30pm

She played a tutor on the GOLDEN GIRLS, but now Bea Arthur takes on one of the greatest roles of her illustrious career -- teaching and tutoring college SAT prep classes to a group of feisty teenagers! Then, ST. ELSEWHERE'S Ed Begley, Jr. recreates his TV job by working at St. Joseph's hospital for a day - with tasks ranging from manning the information booth to serving lunches to patients and even conquers his biggest fear - taking blood.

Beginning July 5, TVLand.com will feature sneak peeks of the series and classic scenes from GOOD TIMES and THE JEFFERSONS. When the show premieres on July 18, fans can log on to watch interviews with TV icons Erik Estrada, Betty White and more, exclusive footage from the series and full episodes.

Michael Levitt is a veteran television producer whose recent projects include network specials reuniting the casts of three long running series: KNOTS LANDING REUNION: TOGETHER AGAIN (CBS), THE HAPPY DAYS' 30th ANNIVERSARY REUNION (ABC) and DALLAS REUNION: THE RETURN TO SOUTHFORK (CBS). Among his other projects, in 2003, Levitt co-created and served as executive producer for The TV LAND AWARDS: A CELEBRATION OF CLASSIC TV. Now in its fifth installment, Levitt presides as executive producer over the show. Over the past ten years, Levitt has also served as Executive Producer on the Billboard Music Awards as well as producer of the TEEN CHOICE AWARDS (Fox) and SCREAM AWARDS (SpikeTV). Most recently, Levitt Executive Produced Simon Cowell's Celebrity Duets for Fox and Crowned: The Mother of All Pageants for CW.

Eugene Pack is the executive producer and creator of Bravo's critically acclaimed comedy special CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY: IN THEIR OWN WORDS based on his long-running comedy stage hit and the executive producer of the CMT series DALLAS COWBOY CHEERLEADERS: MAKING THE TEAM, now in its second season. He is an Emmy-Award nominated writer (America: A Tribute to Heroes) for Outstanding Writing for a Variety, Music, or Comedy Program. In addition, he is the writer and performer of the one man comedy show Undisputed: My Night With the Queen of Soul. Producing credits include COUNTDOWN TO THE EMMYS (NBC), THE FOOD NETWORK AWARDS, and the VH1 comedy pilot SIGNS OF LIFE. His other recent writing credits include A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (CBS), FASHION ROCKS (CBS), ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS (CBS) and THE NFL OPENING KICKOFF (ABC).

About TV Land

Now seen in over 90 million U.S. homes, TV Land is dedicated to building the ultimate Baby Boomer entertainment brand on all platforms. Armed with a slate of new original programming, newly acquired Classic TV and movies, multiplatform content and Cause Change, a new pro-social initiative, the network is uniquely positioned to cater to America's 78 million Baby Boomers, the first generation of Americans who grew alongside television. TV Land's program mix features hit originals, popular dramas, sitcoms, westerns and Retromercials. TV Land's roster includes hits like ALL IN THE FAMILY, M*A*S*H, THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW and several others. Furthering the network's commitment to develop original programming that complements its roster of acquisitions, the network regularly showcases original series and specials like I PITY THE FOOL, SIT DOWN COMEDY WITH DAVID STEINBERG, TV LAND MYTHS AND LEGENDS, GENERATION BOOM, TV LAND CONFIDENTIAL and the upcoming original series HIGH SCHOOL REUNION.

MTV Networks, a unit of Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is one of the world's leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. MTV Networks, with 135 channels worldwide, owns and operates the following television programming services - MTV: MUSIC TELEVISION, MTV2, VH1, mtvU, NICKELODEON, NICK at NITE, COMEDY CENTRAL, TV LAND, SPIKE TV, CMT, NOGGIN/THE N, VH1 CLASSIC, LOGO, MTVN INTERNATIONAL and THE DIGITAL SUITE FROM MTV NETWORKS, a package of 13 digital services, all of these networks trademarks of MTV Networks. MTV Networks connects with its audiences through its robust consumer products businesses and its more than 200 interactive properties worldwide, including online, broadband, wireless and interactive television services and also has licensing agreements, joint ventures, and syndication deals whereby all of its programming services can be seen worldwide.

For more information please visit the MTV Networks press site at press.mtvn.com/tcajul07.

THURSDAY, JUNE 28, 2007

DARIO SPINA ELEVATED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, INTEGRATED MARKETING MTVN ENTERTAINMENT GROUP



NEW YORK, June 28, 2007 - Dario Spina has been promoted to senior vice president, integrated marketing, for MTV Networks' Entertainment Group which is comprised of a multi-platform portfolio of brands featuring the Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land cable channels and respective Web sites as well as internet sites iFILM, AtomFilms, AtomUploads, GameTrailers.com and Xfire. The promotion was announced by John Cucci, chief operating officer for the Entertainment Group, to whom Spina will report. He will also work closely with the respective marketing and sales heads at each of the Group's individual brands. Spina was formerly senior vice president, marketing, for Spike TV and is based in the Group's New York City corporate headquarters.

In his new role, Spina will assume responsibility for oversight, implementation and execution of multi-platform integrated marketing for all components of the Entertainment Group including the linear channels' Web sites and sales arms, maximizing revenue and Group effectiveness. He will create and implement marketing initiatives, convergent partner sponsorships and enhance the strategic competitive potential of the Group's reach with men and adults across its television and digital platforms.

"Dario has been an instrumental player as Spike evolved from TNN to the universal awareness it enjoys today," said Cucci. "Now we are able to leverage his enthusiasm, passion, creativity and drive, bringing all that know-how to enhance the growth of the entire Entertainment Group."

Spina had been senior vice president, marketing at Spike TV, playing a significant role in the network's transformation to becoming the primary network for men. He joined the network in 2001 as director, marketing and promotions, from MTV Interactive (MTVi) where he was director of promotions since 1999. Before that, Spina held various positions in advertising (DDB Needham) and, earlier, in the music industry as marketing manager at Mercury Records. He holds an MA from Seton Hall University and earned his undergraduate degree from Pace University.

MONDAY, JUNE 25, 2007

MTVN'S ENTERTAINMENT GROUP REORGANIZES ITS RESEARCH ARM UNDER THE DIRECTION OF TANYA GILES, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT RESEARCH AND PLANNING

--------

Key Executives Elevated In Department Upgrade

--------

NEW YORK, June 25, 2007 - MTV Network's Entertainment Group research department has been reorganized under the direction of Tanya Giles, senior vice president, research and planning for the Group. In her newly-created position - in which she reports directly to both Doug Herzog, president, MTV Networks Entertainment Group and Colleen Fahey Rush, executive vice president of research for MTV Networks - Giles holds responsibility for the strategic oversight of research and planning for all multi-platform business units affiliated with Comedy Central, TV Land and Spike TV as well as all of the division's recently acquired digital assets including AtomFilms, iFilm, Xfire and Gametrailers.

In addition, Giles oversees all ad sales research for the Entertainment Cluster, enhancing support for the ad sales business of the linear channels named above and adding Country Music Television (CMT).

Looking to create a strong digital research focus, Giles has also expanded the Spike research team to encompass all research efforts for iFilm, Gametrailers and Xfire, to deepen the knowledge of men as media consumers across multiple platforms.

Furthering these goals, Giles has named several key executives to expanded roles. Beth Coleman is now vice president, ad sales research for the Entertainment Cluster. Reporting to Coleman are Sharon Light, vice president, ad sales research, Comedy Central and Spike TV and Rich Cornish, who has been promoted to vice president, ad sales research, TV Land and CMT.

"Our overall goal is to enhance the Entertainment Group's growth, spotting trends in the growing importance of Men and Boomers to the networks' portfolio," said Giles. "We are now in a position to advise MTV Networks Entertainment Group's senior management and deliver comprehensive, strategic and integrated marketing research plans for the division."

THURSDAY, JUNE 21, 2007

MTVN'S ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PROMOTES ERIK FLANNIGAN TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, DIGITAL MEDIA

--------

Adds Gaming Properties Xfire And GameTrailers.com And Soon-To-Be Integrated iFILM/spikeTV.com, Unifying Entertainment Group's Digital Focus

--------

NEW YORK, June 21, 2007 -- MTV Networks' Entertainment Group has promoted Erik Flannigan to executive vice president, digital media. The promotion was announced by Doug Herzog, president, the Entertainment Group, to whom Flannigan reports. Flannigan is based in the New York City offices of Comedy Central and Spike TV. He was formerly senior vice president, digital media, Comedy Central and Spike TV, a position he assumed in autumn, 2006.

The Entertainment Group is comprised of a multi-platform portfolio of brands featuring the Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land cable channels as well as internet sites AtomFilms, AtomUploads, GameTrailers.com and Xfire. Flannigan supervises the linear channels' digital media teams, overseeing the networks' digital programming initiatives, to maximize revenue growth opportunities for the group. He will now oversee all of the Entertainment Group's digital businesses as well.

In addition to the television network properties, Flannigan adds oversight of the popular video gaming site GameTrailers.com and PC-gaming application Xfire, as well as soon-to-be-integrated iFILM and SpikeTV.com which will be merged later this year as Spike.com to create the Web's leading destination for men 18-34. Flannigan will also continue to supervise Atom Films and its UGC sister site AtomUploads (formerly Addicting Clips), VIACOM's popular video-streaming sites, as well as representing all the channels' interests within MTV Networks.

"Erik, in his short tenure here at MTVN's Entertainment Group, has already had a major impact on our business," said Herzog. "His new responsibilities reflect my confidence that his sophisticated understanding of digital media trends and his vision of how all of our brands can best capitalize on the evolving opportunities means we have exactly the right man in this crucial role."

Flannigan joined MTVN from AOL in Los Angeles in 2006, where he had been vice president of programming, responsible for strategic and operational oversight of Moviefone.com, AOL Music, AOL Radio and AOL Television. Before that, he was at Buena Vista Datacasting/The Walt Disney Company (2003-2005) in Burbank, CA as vice president of programming, overseeing programming and acquisitions for MovieBeam and prior to that, vice president of music services and programming at RealNetworks in Seattle (2001-2003). Earlier, Flannigan was senior vice president, Entertainment Verticals, for the Walt Disney Internet Group in Seattle (1995-2001).

During his various tenures in the digital media world, Flannigan was also active in publishing as managing editor of ICE magazine, contributing editor of The Rocket as well as working on several albums and books. He is a graduate of the University Washington in Seattle.

TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 2007

MTV NETWORKS' ENTERTAINMENT GROUP PROMOTES TONY FOX TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

--------

Long-time COMEDY CENTRAL Executive Adds Spike And TV Land Cable Channels As Well As AddictingClips, AtomFilms, IFILM, GameTrailers.com And Xfire Internet Sites

--------

NEW YORK, March 6, 2007 -- MTV Networks' Entertainment Group has named Tony Fox executive vice president, corporate communications. The Entertainment Group is comprised of a multi-platform portfolio of brands featuring the Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land cable channels as well as internet sites AddictingClips, AtomFilms, IFILM, GameTrailers.com and Xfire. The promotion was announced by Doug Herzog, president, the Entertainment Group, to whom Fox reports. Fox is based in the New York City offices of Comedy Central and Spike TV. He was formerly executive vice president, corporate communications, Comedy Central.

In his expanded position, one of Fox's mandates is to expand the Entertainment Group's profile among all media, including coverage of Comedy Central, Spike TV and TV Land's aggressive foray into the digital media space while maintaining the open and honest dialogue with the press he is known for. In addition to oversight of all internal and external communications for the cable networks, Fox's role expands to include oversight and communications responsibility for all AddictingClips, AtomFilms, IFILM, GameTrailers.com and Xfire internet sites' internal and external strategic communication. He oversees and implements all consumer press, trade and business press initiatives.

"Tony has been one of Comedy Central's key champions since it launched in 1991, bolstering our image with our viewers and building great relationships with the press, our staff and show producers," said Herzog. "His broad understanding of our business and his demonstrated ability to collaborate with all departments and networks in the MTVN family means he brings us the skills we need to further grow our business. He has proven to be an extremely effective executive and will continue to be an aggressive supporter of the Entertainment Group's strategic agendas."

Steve Albani, vice president, corporate communications, Comedy Central, will assume Fox's day-to-day duties as head of all internal and external communications at the laugh network.

Fox joined Comedy Central as director of public relations and was promoted to vice president, media relations, then vice president, corporate communications and finally to senior vice president in 1996. Prior to that he was director of sports publicity at HBO (1985-1989) and head of sports publicity at CBS (1990).

Fox holds a BA degree from Ithaca College.

MTV Networks, a unit of Viacom (NYSE: VIA, VIA.B), is one of the world's leading creators of programming and content across all media platforms. MTV Networks, with 135 channels worldwide, owns and operates the following television programming services - MTV: MUSIC TELEVISION, MTV2, VH1, mtvU, NICKELODEON, NICK at NITE, COMEDY CENTRAL, TV LAND, SPIKE TV, CMT, NOGGIN/THE N, VH1 CLASSIC, LOGO, MTVN INTERNATIONAL and THE DIGITAL SUITE FROM MTV NETWORKS, a package of 13 digital services, all of these networks trademarks of MTV Networks. MTV Networks connects with its audiences through its robust consumer products businesses and its more than 200 interactive properties worldwide, including online, broadband, wireless and interactive television services and also has licensing agreements, joint ventures, and syndication deals whereby all of its programming services can be seen worldwide.

