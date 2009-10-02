TruTV Strategic Opportunities -October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

DIVORCE STORY (DOCUMENTARY)

Each episode will follow 2 couples as they experience arbitration.

Premiere Date: TBA. 9 x 60. Produced by Pilgrim Films.

OVER THE LIMIT (REALITY)

The day to day confrontations faced daily by police offers. High speed chases, DUI's, parties, fights.

Premiere Date: March 21, 2010. Produced by America's Finest TV.

NEIGHBORS 911 (REALITY)

Former Green Beret Myke Hawke goes into the homes of people whose feuding has escalated into all-out war. Using videos, the neighbors are forced to confront each and resolve their differences.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Granada America.

PHENOMENA POLICE (REALITY)

Active duty peace officers pursue calls involving paranormal activity or bizarre phenomena.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE ROOM (REALITY)

Witness real life cops interrogate real suspects

Premiere Date:TBA.

SUPRISE INSPECTION (REALITY)

The two-parter will follow public health inspectors in Providence, R.I., as they visit some of the city's dirtiest places, including restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, gas stations, stadium concession stands, public swimming pools and health clubs.

Premiere Date: TBA 2010. Produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions.

SOUTHERN FRIED STINGS (REALITY)

Jay Russell, a former state trooper and his team hunt down criminals engaged in illicit activities.

Premiere: TBA 2010. 8x60. Produced by Zoo Productions & Studio Lambert.

U.S. SPECIAL OPS: DECLASSIFIED (REALITY)

Case files of America's elite terrorist hunters.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 44 Blue Productions.