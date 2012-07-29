truTV Network Need

Doing more funny, outrageous programs (Steve-O, GUINNESS BOOK, IMPRACTICAL JOKERS). Still like family business shows (REPO). No need for clip shows.

*Looking for more comedic reality projects that combine humor with authenticity.

*Key elements for a pitch: “unexpected characters, comic relief, conflict and a level of outrageousness.“

"*portions excerpted from Realscreen's pitch guidebook"

Ideal kind of show for them is one where a conflict "A versus B" makes itself obvious before a word is spoken. Organic tension. Want formats, characters.