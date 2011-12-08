TruTV Analysis - October 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Original series dominate TruTV's primetime schedule. The only acquired program is COPS. There are no thematic evenings distinct from one another, rather a relatively even distribution of original series. A heavy reliance on OPERATION REPO, comedic video clip properties, and a handful of other series dominate the schedule.

As new series are introduced to the schedule, the network created a few generic slots across the week for repeats. The additional exhibitions in short bursts of 2-4 weeks give their new titles a chance to gain recognition with the casual viewer. When a series does break out, like OPERATION REPO, they have moved it into a regular timeslot.

With the transition of the network to TruTv at the beginning of 2008, the crime and investigation focus was replaced with a broader, non-fiction/reality mix of programs. While a small base of crime series continues, new programming explores topics as diverse as oil wildcatters, poolside waitresses in Las Vegas, and repo men.

OCOBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison October 2011 vs. October 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Affected by yearly and monthly decreases, truTV continued to roll downhill throughout the month of October. Pitted against a slightly underperforming schedule, HARDCORE PAWN and OPERATION REPO were far and away the network’s strongest performers. In fact, truTV’s top twenty telecasts for October were completely comprised of the two shows. It should be noted, however, that although the overall numbers were down, the network is still managing solid numbers.

PAWN – which just closed out its fourth season – has taken up its mantle as the undisputed king of truTV. Even with only one new episode in October, PAWN still stole the top spot. Suffice to say, Tuesday nights – which featured a marathon primetime block of the show – were the most popular night for the network. Tuesdays also displayed the greatest year-to-year growth.

OPERATION REPO also performed impressively as it chugged to the midpoint of its ninth season. In terms of sheer episode telecasts, OPERATION makes up the bulk of truTV’s schedule. The show also enjoyed week-to-week growth throughout October.

WIPEOUT fared fairly well, beating out the vast majority of truTV’s original series. The acquisition has clicked with male audience and has also become the network’s largest female draw. Friday nights were also up 25% thanks, in large part, to WIPEOUT.

LIZARD LICK TOWING – which aired one premiere episode in October – has held on to a respectable fan base. Its protracted first season (it began in early February) has steadily gained viewership over the months.

Now in its fourth month, BEAR SWAMP RECOVERY posted stable (but far from flashy) numbers – much like the majority of October’s truTV programming.

Thursday nights, which featured clip shows WORLD’S DUMBEST and TOP 20 MOST SHOCKING, were down 27% among men aged 25-54. Both shows fared worse than truTV’s more popular, blue-collar reality shows.

HULK HOGAN’S MICRO CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING, DISORDER IN THE COURT, and BAIT CAR were at the bottom of the barrel.