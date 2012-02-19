TruTV Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Original series dominate TruTV's primetime schedule. The only acquired program is COPS. There are no thematic evenings distinct from one another, rather a relatively even distribution of original series. A heavy reliance on OPERATION REPO, comedic video clip properties, and a handful of other series dominate the schedule.

As new series are introduced to the schedule, the network created a few generic slots across the week for repeats. The additional exhibitions in short bursts of 2-4 weeks give their new titles a chance to gain recognition with the casual viewer. When a series does break out, like OPERATION REPO, they have moved it into a regular timeslot.

With the transition of the network to TruTv at the beginning of 2008, the crime and investigation focus was replaced with a broader, non-fiction/reality mix of programs. While a small base of crime series continues, programming explores topics as diverse as oil wildcatters, poolside waitresses in Las Vegas, and repo men.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison January 2012 vs. January 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

January was a mixed month for truTV – numbers were down from last year while monthly numbers remained unchanged. Unsurprisingly, HARDCORE PAWN was the network’s leading show for the month. January featured new episodes of the hit series, now in its fifth season.

Strong male audience HARDCORE PAWN elevated Tuesday nights above the rest of the week. All told, six PAWN episodes cracked the list of top 20 telecasts for the month. The strong viewership also bumped the night by 15% compared to last month.

Now in its second season, STORAGE HUNTERS continues to grow its audience. HUNTERS was the network’s biggest show behind PAWN, pulling in impressive ratings among men. The show also aired on Tuesdays, benefiting from its PAWN lead-in.

WIPEOUT was truTV’s strongest show among women and helped make Fridays one of the more popular nights for the network. The tone of the show stands out against truTV’s general blue collar theme and attracts a different audience.

New show IMPRACTICAL JOKERS also bucks the network’s usual trend. The hidden camera reality show isn’t on the same level as truTV’s most successful programs but it remains a cut above its terminally low rated shows.

BLACK GOLD was used very sparingly – there were no reruns this month – but the four episodes that did air clicked with viewers. Conversely, LIZARD LICK TOWING aired a total of 28 episodes throughout the month. The two shows received nearly identical ratings, despite using starkly different scheduling strategies.

VEGAS STRIP found itself in the middle of the pack, garnering a fair audience among young men.

Despite airing new episodes in January, FULL THROTTLE SALOON numbers were largely unimpressive compared to truTV’s similarly themed shows. Nonetheless, SALOON fared better than the less poplar WORLD’S DUMBEST, COPS, BAIT CAR, and TOP 20 MOST SHOCKING.