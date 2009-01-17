Travel Channel Strategic Opportunities - January 2009

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

On the subject of travel, Travel Channel IS the category. Other networks may have it as a subcategory, or as a component of a series, but here, it's the core of most everything they do...except for poker, where the current trend pretty much began (and is about to end). No other network directly competes with them, but rather, nibbles around the edges of some of their genre and certainly audience.

ORIGINAL:

The bulk of the Travel Channel schedule is not only original programming, it is independently produced original programming! They still take pitches from indies all the time. They will also take meetings at markets, if approached properly by email ahead of time. And, now away from Discovery, Travel Channel is actively pursuing co-pros and will be taking prgrams to market for that purpose.

ACQUIRED:

They do acquire. A better chance here than on most networks, thanks to the genre. They're always looking for destination-based programming. It's their take on it that's tough to find. Your guy here is Matt.Butler@TravelChannel.com .

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

Best place is to start with a character...a credible, passionate authority who is hopefully a bit quirky.

Then head to their "Producing for Travel" portion of the website, here: http://www.producerspassport.travelchannel.com/

In their latest RFP, here's how to submit (in this case, for a particular need...more in a bit):

Submit via: Submissions@Travel.Channel.com

Format:

-- No more than 2 pages, please

-- Include examples of episode topics

-- Explain innovative new media ideas

-- If pitching a hosted program, please include talent ideas

-- Talent tape/demos encouraged

-- Please include indication of cost

Inquiries?

Contact: Anna Garwood

Program Development Manager

The Travel Channel

240-662-6501

anna.garwood@travelchannel.com

But there's another way to sneak in the doors: TRAVEL CHANNEL ACADEMY. Here's what they say: Now, is your chance to get involved with Travel Channel - to learn the art and science of digital filmmaking, and open up a possibility to share your stories on our television, online and mobile platforms. We'll teach you how to produce your videos in just 4 days.

Introducing Travel Channel Academy - the only professional-grade, travel-focused digital filmmaking boot camp on the planet.

Here's the link for that: http://www.travelchannel.com/Academy/Big_Picture

As always, a pilot/presentation tape is necessary for talent or for a complicated concept. Not so for most ideas. But as you can see from the schedule, their most successful programs seem to be talent-based: BOURDAIN, ZIMMERN, MARK AND OLLY (the TRIBAL guys), DECARLO, RATZENBERGER; SAMANTHA BROWN, still hanging in there. IAN WRIGHT got off to the wrong start...might that mean hard times for another of their Brit hosts, Lawrence Beldon-Smythe and Anthony Andrew? -...anyway, with talent in a pitch, a video of the presenter is mandatory.

However, if a program is not a commission, good luck making the deficit back around the world with that host in it. Unhosted travel is what the global market looks for, unless it's ANTHONY BOURDAIN or JAMIE OLIVER. (Full Disclosure: Sister company CABLEready distributes A COOK'S TOUR, another ANTHONY BOURDAIN series, internationally.)



CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

The deal is long-done with Cox, a long-time media company, privately held, into TV stations and cable systems, not as an operator of a network. Some wondered if Cox was going to "flip it", that is, sell it off immediately. Turner Networks were allegedly sniffing around. We hear there's a 3-year NO SALE clause, meaning Cox will have to run it for at least awhile.

They affirmed it at RealScreen Summit: Recent updates tell us these 3 Key Points for what travel takes into consideration when evaluating any idea:

- Lust for life

- Immersion and exploration

- Credible authorship

Lately, an accompanying internet component is what is not only necessary, it is deemed MANDATORY! Take a look at their website: you almost have to hunt for the TV part.

Worth noting in the April numbers is that these natural park/wonder/history programs are doing pretty well. Personalities may have dropped off a bit this month (ANTHONY, ANDREW, SAM and the returning JOHN). Cannot necessarily call this a trend...except to say that more are needed.

KEEP THIS IN MIND:

Programs usually need a host...make sure they have "a lust for life" and are "credible and IMPASSIONED INSIDERS" (their emphasis). Programs should be "immersive" (literally defined as "a 3D image that seems to surround the viewer"). "What is the driving force? What is the story arc? What is the holy shit factor?" BTW, good direction for any idea!

"INSIDER" SERIES; ANTHROPOLOGY; ARCHAEOLOGY; ARCHITECTURE get $140-200k/hour.

We break down the various strands at Travel Channel to tell you exactly what themes and topics do work...that list will grow longer as time goes on.....or maybe not.

Stay away from stories that are too personal(translation: vacation videos); overly formatted series; gimmicks; competition programs; serialized formats and programs; talent that's mere talent ("all hair and teeth") and not credible; docusoaps and pure reality shows.

What Travel does want is "sticky" take-away information; authentic travel experiences; programs that transport the viewer; visually appealing images; self-contained episodes (see: no serials); multi-platform opportunities (see: internet); articulate, knowledgeable talent. And getting younger men is a part of all of this. They're now advertising an HD feed, so it wouldn't hurt to consider what makes a good HD travel show either.

And don't forget the website as a jumping off point for ideas....it plays to a younger audience, and has a retail connection (tools, trips, etc.). Travel needs your mind on that as you submit program ideas.

Here they give us names to give you:

Development: Anna.Garwood@TravelChannel.com 240-662-6501

Acquisitions: Matthew.Butler@TravelChannel.com 240-662-2115

GOT MORE?:

