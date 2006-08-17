Travel Channel Press Releases 2006

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2006

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2006

FROM THE TRULY SUBLIME TO THE UNSPEAKABLY NASTY, ANTHONY BOURDAIN SHARES HIS STORIES FROM THE ROAD IN SEASON 3 OF NO RESERVATIONS

ON A DAY MOST VIEWERS RESOLVED TO EAT LESS, BOURDAIN UNABASHEDLY ENTERS NEW YEAR'S DAY WITH A STIFFENED RESOLVE TO EAT AND EXPERIENCE ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING THE WORLD HAS TO OFFER

(Silver Spring, MD) - Welcoming both the luxurious and raw, Bourdain spans the far reaches of the globe through a hand-picked and diverse itinerary in season three of ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS, premiering January 1 at 10pm (ET/PT). Over the course of his journeys, Bourdain takes viewers on engaging and entertaining treks through Ireland, Ghana, the Pacific Northwest, Namibia, Russia, Los Angeles, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, French Polynesia, Brazil, Argentina, Bavaria, Tuscany, and Papua, New Guinea.

Embodying the go-with-the-flow mentality of a truly seasoned explorer, Bourdain offers his honest and often biting observations - all the while relishing the sights, smells, sounds, and, of course tastes that the world can serve up - in a way that is un-mistakably Bourdain. Whether sampling Copper River salmon and stewed pig's head outside of Portland, slurping a savory stew of beef tongue and goat meat as a Chop Bar in Ghana, numerous toasts of Russia's most potent potable, or suffering through an undecipherable melange of meat, sand, and fur in Namibia, Bourdain routinely engages in culinary and libationary acts of derring-do as he immerses himself in cultures and quenches his passion for travel.

New episodes run through February, and return again in August.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS is produced by Zero Point Zero Productions for the Travel Channel. For Zero Point Zero, Executive producer is Lydia Tenaglia. The executive producer for the Trael Channel is Myleeta Aga.

About Discovery Communications:

Discovery Communications is the leading global real-world media and entertainment company. Discovery has grown from its core property, the Discovery Channel, first launched in the United States in 1985, to current global operations in more than 160 countries and territories with 1.3 billion cumulative subscribers. DCI's over 101 networks of distinctive programming represents 25 network entertainment brands including TLC, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, Discovery Health Channel, Discovery Kids, Discovery Times Channel, The Science Channel, Military Channel, Discovery Home Channel, Discovery en Español, Discovery Kids En Español, Discovery HD Theater, FitTV, Discovery Travel & Living (Viajar y Vivir), Discovery Home & Health and Discovery Real Time. DCI's other properties consist of Discovery Education and Discovery Commerce, which operates 120 Discovery Channel Stores. DCI also distributes BBC America in the United States, DCI's ownership consists of four shareholders: Discovery Holding Company (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB), Cox Communications, Inc., Advance/Newhouse Communications and John S. Hendricks, the Company's Founder and Chairman.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2006

TRAVEL CHANNEL JANUARY 2007 HIGHLIGHTS

NEW SERIES

ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS (Season Three) TV-PG (DL) **

Premiering Monday, January 1 at 10:00pm

In Season Three of NO RESERVATIONS, Anthony Bourdain spans the far reaches of the globe through a hand-picked, diverse itinerary. Embodying the go-with-the-flow mentality of a truly seasoned explorer, he offers his honest and often biting observations - all the while relishing the sights, smells, sounds, and, of course the tastes the world can serve up - in a way that is un-mistakenly Bourdain.

IRELAND

Premiere Monday, January 1 at 10:00pm

Anthony travels to the Emeral Isle to dispel the myth that Ireland, though rich in history and tradition, has the worst food on the planet. Join the celebrity chef as he experiences the best of Ireland's amazing culture and cuisine.

GHANA

Premiere Monday, January 8 at 10:00pm

Anthony journeys to Ghana, a country brimming with unique food and music, to sample the locally-brewed palm wine, assist the local fishermen with the harvesting of the catch of the day, and take on many other adventures. The host's eyes are truly opened to the community spirit and love of life of the Ghanaian people.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST

Premiere Monday, January 15 at 10:00pm

The Pacific Northwest is filled with everything - history, coffee, fresh produce, and an overarching love of the outdoors. Anthony sets-off to visit the area first charted by Lewis and Clark, discovering the bountiful local color it has to offer.

NAMIBIA

Premiere Monday, January 22 at 10:00pm

Anthony's first impression of Namibia is one of a harsh land difficult to inhabit. After a closer looker, however, he develops a strong admiration for the strength, determination, and heart of its people who make this land home.

TBA

Premiere Monday, January 29 at 10:00pm

MOST HAUNTED (season 7) TV-PG (D) ++

Premiering Friday, January 5, at 10pm

The Most Haunted team locks themselves in haunted locations for 24-hour periods to investigate some of the most notoriously haunted places in Europe. The crew uses different methods and experiments to try to communicate with apparitions still roaming their last earthly abodes. See if their exploits prove the existence of ghost and spirits in the natural world.

ELVASTON CASTLE

Premiere Friday, January 5 at 10pm

Yvette and her team return to the scene of a previous, highly successful "Most Haunted Live" investigation. Another terrifying series of events prove that lightening can strike twice!

SMITHILLS HALL

Premiere Friday, January 12 at 10pm

The Most Haunted team visits a building full of contrast and contradiction. Brimming with both Victorian and Tudor splendor, Smithills Hall possesses a history of religious persecution that triggers a host of potential paranormal phenomena.

PETERBOROUGH MUSEUM

Premiere Friday, January 26 at 10pm

This bulding at the city's center offers a rich and varied past. Yvette and her team study an infamous room that is said to strike fear in to those who dare to enter.

TISSINGTON HALL

Premiere Friday, January 26 at 10pm

A family home for centuries, MOST HAUNTED's crew learns of a past tragedy that still affects Tissington Hall. The team investigates the regular bouts of supernatural activity to determine if they could be the sole reponsibility of one previous inhabitant.

TASTE OF AMERICA WITH MARK DECARLO TV-PG

Premieres January 9 at 8 and 8:30pm

Host Mark DeCarlo travels across America in search of destinations made famous by their delicious food. TASTE OF AMERICA is a look at America and its favorite passion: food.

CHICKEN BOOYAH, LIVERMUSH, KOLASHE

Premiere Tuesday, January 9 at 8pm

Mark heads to Shelby, North Carolina to taste a favorite local dish, livermush. Then he travels all the way to Brussesls...Wisconsin to taste a unique ale called Booyah or "Belgian penicillin." Mark's last stop is Caldwell, Texas to sample the Czech pastry, kolashe.

CHEERWINE, FISH BOIL, LEFSE

Premiere Tuesday, January 9 at 8:30pm

First stop on Mark's culinary course is the tip of Wisconsin: Washington Island to meet up with the "fish Mortician" who boils up white fish to create a Door tradition. Next Mark travels to Salisbury, North Carolina to imbibe a local libation called Cheerwine. On Mark's last stop, he drops in on the residents of Kathryn, North Dakota as they whip-up their favorite potato flatbread, lefse.

MOREL MUSHROOMS, SOUR DOUGH BREAD, KUCHEN

Premiere Tuesday, January 16 at 8pm

Mark helps harvest local morel mushrooms in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Then treks to the "city by the bay" where sour dough bread reigns supreme. He ends in Eureka, North Dakota sampl,ing the official state dessert, kuchen,

TEX-MEX FAJITAS, CHILI, PRALINES

Premiere Tuesday, January 23 at 8pm

Mark heads to the Lone Star State to explore America's best known and most frequently exported cuisine: Tex-Mex: In San Antonio, Mark visits a traditional chili cook-off then heads to Mi Tierra Bakery to taste their sweet pralines.

BATTLE CREEK CEREAL FESTIVAL, COWGIRL CHEESE, PEANUTS

Premiere Tuesday, January 30 at 8pm

Mark starts his day at the world's longest breakfast table at the Battle Creek Cereal Festival in Michigan. This festival celebrates all things cereal, from production to mascots. Then it's off to Point Reyes to sample the Cowgirl Creamery cheeses. The lst stop is Irwinville, Georgia to learn all about that state's favorite legume - the peanut.

JOHN RATZENBERGER'S MADE IN AMERICA

Premieres Tuesday, January 9 at 9 and 9:30pm

JOHN RATZENBERGER'S MADE IN AMERICA explores the people, places, and ingenuity behind some of America's most interesting companies and products. Some of the highlighted products are highly recognizable and others aren't as well known, but all of the companies and products are vital to our American way of life.

LIVING WITH THE KOMBAI TRIBE: THE ADVENTURES OF MARK AND OLLY TV-PG (DL)

Premieres Sunday, January 14 at 9 and 10pm

A new six-part series takes journalists, mark Anstice and Olly Steeds, on a unique expedition into one of the most remote rainforests on Earth. Their goal is to track down and live with the remarkable Kombai tribe, a people whose way of life hasn't changed since the Stone Age.

EPISODE ONE

Premiere Sunday, January 14 at 9pm

Mark Anstice and Olly Steeds begin a unique expedition into the rainforests of West Papua. Their goal is to track down and live with the remarkable Kombai tribe, a people whose way of life hasn't changed since the Stone Age.

EPISODE TWO

Premiere Sunday, January 14 at 10pm

Mark Anstice and Olly Steeds continue their expedition into the remote rainforests of West Papua. They meet with and arrange to live with the Kombai tribe even attempting to live off the land just like the Kombai.

EPISODE THREE

Premiere Sunday, January 21 at 9pm

Mark and Olly work towards their new goal of making their own "waleena," a traditional Kombai tree house, positioned some 80ft about the ground.

EPISODE FOUR

Premiere Sunday, January 21 at 10pm

Mark and Olly witness the brutal reality of the Kombai justice system.

EPISODE FIVE

Premiere Sunday, January 28 at 9pm

Having been showered with generosity by the Kombai for the two months of their stay, Mark and Olly strive to give back to their hosts in place where money doesn't exist.

EPISODE SIX

Premiere Sunday, January 28 at 10pm

Mark and Olly reach the pinnacle of the epic mission to live exactly like the Kombai tribe. Following a tradition passed down from the Stone Age, the tribe throws an enormous festival and invites Mark and Olly to join them as hosts.

ONGOING SERIES

BEST PLACES TO FIND CASH AND TREASURES

Tuesdays, at 10 and 10:30pm

No treasure map is necessary when host Becky Worley journeys to uncover lost relics, buried jewels and other fortunes in this series. Becky unearths the prime treasure-hunting locations around the country where professional and amateurs alike are welcome to search for their very own proverbial "pot of gold."

TRUFFLES

Premiere Tuesday, January 2 at 10pm

Becky travels to Cotton Grove, Oregon in search of the most expensive recipe ingredient in the wild - truffles. She'll learn how to locate the delicious treasures and then prepare them under the instruction of award winning truffles cehf, Jack Czarhecki.

FLUORESCENT MINERALS

Premiere Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30pm

Becky heads to the Sterling Hill Mine in Ogdensburg, New Jersey to hunt in one of the world's richest mineral deposits! She tours the chilly, underground mines containing many fluorescent species, and as night falls, her UV lights reveal her precious finds!

OPALS

Premiere Tuesday, January 9 at 10pm

Becky travels to North America's opal mines as we visit norther Nevada's Virgin Valley. Then she treks to Oregon in search of Fire Opal. After finding ample treasure, Becky learns to cut her raw stones into beautiful gems.

THUNDER EGGS

Premiere Tuesday, January 16 at 10:30pm

Becky travels to Deming, New Mexico in search of Thundereggs. The rocks can be cut open to reveal an amazing world of valuable crystals inside. Our huntress takes her discoveries to be cut open with a specialized saw to reveal what's inside her treasure!

AMYTHYST

Premiere Tuesday, January 16 at 10pm

Becky visits an amethyst deposit at Jackson's Crossroads, Georgia, where she hunts for the precious stones. After a successful search, Becky heads to a local gemologist to see her treasure transformed iinto beautiful and valuable jewelry.

MEGALODON TEETH

Premiere Tuesday, January 16 at 10:30pm

In the rivers of Southwest Florida, Becky hunts for the very valuable teeth from the Megalodon - a giant, ancient ancestor of the shark. Becky uses kayaks and snorkels to effectively search for these fossilized fortunes.

ANTIQUE BOTTLES

Premiere Tuesday, January 23 at 10pm

Becky excavates with experienced bottle diggers in New York and Oregon with some bottles fetching tens of thousands of dollars, these truly are buried treasures!

FISH FOSSILS

Premiere Tuesday, January 23 at 10:30pm

Becky travels to Kemmerer, Wyoming, home of the richest fossil deposits on Earth to begin her quest for rare and valuable fossilized marine life. Later, she visits an interior design company in California, to learn the value of her finds.

NOT YOUR AVERAGE TRAVEL GUIDE TV-PG

Mondays, at 8 and 8:30pm

Join real travelers as they see the sights, experience the culture and meet the locals with an accessible and passionate approach to travel. From Dublin to Philadelphia, Prague to Niagara Falls, each episode features a travel guide also known as a "TG" as he/she discovers various cities around the world and places off the beaten path. Whether it's floating the canals of Amsterdam, taking a lesson in the art of Italian cooking in Rome, each "TG" brings a different perspective to the cities and places they travel.

NIAGARA FALLS

Premiere Monday, January 8 at 8pm

As "TG" Kate Ward takes in the breathtaking views of Niagara Falls from the air, the river, the bridge and both sides of the border, she discovers why Niagara Falls is the destination wedding and honeymoon capital of North America.

DUBLIN

Premiere Monday, January 15 at 8:30pm

"TG" Brad Hasse discovers an appealing mix of old and new, traditional and modern in this hip and vibrant historical capital.

SHANGHAI

Premiere Monday, January 15 at 8:30pm

**Once available, description will be posted on www.press.discovery.com**

MONTREAL

Premiere Monday, January 15 at 8:30pm

Kate Ward gets a little taste of France right here in North America when she takes on Montreal. From fabulous parks to underground cities to new-age biodomes, Kate learns taht you don't have to cross the Atlantic to feel like you're in Europe.

PARIS

Premiere Monday, January 22 at 8pm

**Once available, description will be posted on www.press.discover.com**

SANTA FE

Premiere Monday, January 22 at 8:30pm

**Once available, description will be posted on www.press.discover.com**

LAS VEGAS

Premiere Monday, January 29 at 8pm

Carrie Lederer lands in Las Vegas, Nevada for a fun-filled tour of "America's Playground." Kate manages to take in both the bright lights and some more unusual sights of this entertainment mecca.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Premiere Monday, January 29 at 8:30pm

**Once available, description will be posted on www.press.discover.com**

