Travel Channel Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of November 19, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Persons 25-54, though they aim more toward the 40s.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

DEEP FRIED PARADISE, GHOST ADVENTURES, HALLOWEENS MOST EXTREME, AMERICA'S MOST TERRIFYING PLACES, GREAT CRUISES: FREEDOM OF THE SEAS, MOST TERRIFYING PLACES IN AMERICA, MOST HAUNTED LIVE: GETTYSBURG, BIZARRE FOODS WITH ANDREW ZIMMERN, WORLD'S CREEPIEST DESTINATIONS, ALL YOU CAN EAT PARADISE.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Travel Channel has done a good job creating themed stunts to take advantage of Holidays and events-October 2008 really played well with a scary Halloween theme most of the month culminating in the MOST HAUNTED LIVE: GETTYSBURG special.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

SEPTEMBER-OCTOBER 2008:

-Tuesdays at 8pm-BIZARRE FOODS WITH ANDREW ZIMMERN

-Fridays at 8, 9 and 10pm-GHOST ADVENTURES

PREMIERES:

**MOST HAUNTED LIVE: GETTYSBURG- October 10, 8pm.

**GHOST ADVENTURES - October 17, 10pm.

**AT THE TABLE WITH ANTHONY BOURDAIN - October 20, 10pm.

SEPTEMBER AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

**GONE MISSING - November 2, 10pm.

**THE MOST CHRISTMASY PLACES IN AMERICA - Nov. 27, 8pm.

**RIBS PARADISE -December 3, 8pm.

**MAN VS. FOOD - December 3, 10pm.

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Travel Channel has a strong duo of BOURDAIN and ZIMMERN on Mondays and Tuesdays but has been suffering for months with the WORLD POKER TOUR hangover on Wednesday nights. Finally two things to celebrate, year-to-year ratings growth on Wednesday nights and a successful new series launch, GHOST ADVENTURES.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Good news in October for Travel channel, the Halloween themed month showed nice growth with 4 nights of Household growth but even more important was 6 nights of P25-54 demo growth. GHOST ADVENTURES had two successful ratings weeks out of the gate while BIZARRE FOODS WITH ANDREW ZIMMERN is still building on Tuesday nights. Gone is AMAZING RACE which rated so poorly in September that it now plays on Saturdays at 9am.

Mondays are up 8% in Households and 14% in the P25-54 demo over last year. ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS and BIZARRE FOODS WITH ANDREW ZIMMERN make strong duo for the night.

Tuesdays are big, showing the largest P25-54 growth of 46% while Households grew 7% from last year. BIZARRE FOODS WITH ANDREW ZIMMERN owns the nights and is driving the growth.

Wednesdays are a mixed bag showing a 37% decline in Households but a 7% increase in the P25-54 demo against last year. WORLD POKER TOUR delivered large Household numbers last year which is why the number is down but this year's Halloween themed programming helped increase the demo numbers over last year.

Thursdays were down in both Households at 11% and in the P25-54 demo at 12%. SAMANTHA BROWN's ratings have been sliding for months while the rest of the lineup has not been able to deliver a strong lead-in.

Fridays are the second best night of growth delivering a 21% increase in Households and 33% in the P25-54 demo. MOST HAUNTED and the FRESHMAN Series GHOST ADVENTURES had some spooky good numbers for Travel on Fridays.

Saturday nights were flat in Households but showed a modest 9% increase in the P25-54 demo. WORLD POKER TOUR still fills up the night and delivers solid ratings.

Sundays were up 7% in Households and 11% in the P25-54 demo over last year. Two Halloween themed stacks and a BIZARRE FOODS stack helped deliver a strong Sunday night in October.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

AMAZING RACE - Season 12, 13 & 14.

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

5 TAKES, ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS, BEST PLACES TO FIND CASH AND TREASURES, BIZARRE FOODS WITH ANDREW ZIMMERN, MOST HAUNTED, NOT YOUR AVERAGE TRAVEL GUIDE, TASTE OF AMERICA, 1,000 PLACES TO SEE BEFORE YOU DIE.

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None this month.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



GREAT HOTELS, EPICURIOUS, GLOBE TREKKER, THIS JOB'S A TRIP, TRAVEL CAFE, AMAZING VACATION HOMES, WORLD ODYSSEYS, VACATION HOME SEARCH, NOT YOUR AVERAGE TRAVEL GUIDE, LIVING WITH THE KOMBAI; KIDS IN CHARGE: FAMILY VACATIONS, 5 TAKES, TRIBAL ODYSSEY, INTO ALASKA WITH JEFF CORWIN; MADE IN AMERICA; LEGEND HUNTERS