Travel Channel Analysis - November 2011

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Monday features ANTHONY BOURDAIN and ANDREW ZIMMERN BIZARRE FOODS. Wednesday is MAN VS FOOD and TRUCK STOP, and Friday is GHOST ADVENTURES. The remaining nights feature an occasional series such as WHEN VACATIONS ATTACK. Thematic stacks and diverse topics, premieres and repeats, are all mixed throughout the one up portion of the schedule.

NOVEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2011 vs November 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Consistent, but a slow month for Travel Channel. In November, the network saw pretty much a level playing field across the week, but down across almost every key demo compared to last month and last year. Overall, audiences are down 17% compared a year ago – though there was a slight bump up in women. It must be that charming Anthony Bourdain!

LAYOVER, which had its premiere in November, scored big (well, relatively big) numbers for the network and provided a slight boost on Monday nights to the tired lineup of NO RESERVATIONS (Anthony’s other show) and BIZARRE FOODS. NO REZ actually saw a jump compared to last year, scoring 21% higher numbers than a year ago. BIZARRE FOODS is dropping though, and we can speculate that Travel Channel eagerly wants to fill that hole.

Other staples were down as well from last year – MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM, GHOST ADVENTURES, MAN V. FOOD, FOOD WARS, and WHEN VACATIONS ATTACK are all struggling as viewers get tired.

Paranormal still seems to be working as DEAD FILES managed a 6% increase compared to last year, and there was lots of GHOST ADVENTURES that appeared in the top 20 telecasts for the month.

Other top performers? STURGIS, MYSTERIES OF THE SMITHSONIAN (note that sister show MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM was down from a year ago), the MAN VS. FOOD Thanksgiving Special, and RV CRAZY!

Travel Channel has cast a wide net in its programming choices. Successful shows run the gamut of audiences, and they have a wide spread of average ages throughout the week. Connections to “travel” in their programming has become looser and looser, so bring them whatever, and let them connect the dots. Bring them big talent, and don’t forget to have fun – it’s a big theme across all of their programming.