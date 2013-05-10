Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Mondays in April was BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA, LAYOVER, and freshman series BURGER LAND. Tuesdays were more BIZARRE FOODS, paired with a variety of programs. More originals on Wednesday with BAGGAGE BATTLES, TOY HUNTER, and FOOD PARADISES. Thursdays in April featured stacked episodes of MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM. Fridays were paranormal-themed, with a lineup of GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. Saturdays in April was more MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM, followed by GHOST ADVENTURES, while Sundays closed out the week with TRIP FLIP and a variety of programming.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2013 vs April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

With the recent announcement of the renewals of several of Travel Channel's original series (AIRPORT 24/7: MIAMI, BAGGAGE BATTLES, BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA, DANGEROUS GROUNDS, THE DEAD FILES, GHOST ADVENTURES, HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE, and MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM), the network is making it clear that they believe strongly in their original series and current direction. April's numbers were strong overall, though some nights of the week did see year-to-year losses.

April saw the premiere of a new series - BURGER LAND on Monday 4/15. Though the night was flat in overall viewers, numbers were up compared to last year in both younger demos, though this had more to do with strong performances by BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA than BURGER LAND. BURGER, which aired in back-to-back episodes at 10 and 10:30pm lost a significant number of viewers in the second half hour.

The biggest night for growth, and the strongest night of the week was Thursday nights in April. Up 100% in overall viewers, Thursday night was all stacked episodes of MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM, which has steadily increased in viewership over the last season. The series has grown year-to-year in almost every demographic, and outperforms almost everything else on the network right now.

Saturday nights were also up compared to last year, with overall viewers increasing 30% over April 2012. More MYSTERIES, paired with GHOST ADVENTURES, contributed to the increases.

Sunday night's lineup of originals continues to struggle, and year-to-year numbers were down 12% on the night, as original series struggle to take hold. TRIP FLIP and XTREME WATERPARKS scored below average. Both STURGIS, and a special, EXTREME SURVIVAL BUNKERS, scored about average.

Tuesdays and Fridays were down as well from last year, due to a mostly haphazard schedule and tired reruns.

With a renewed commitment to original series, and several new shows slated to debut in the coming months, Travel is strongly attempting to win back their audience - no easy feat, given the competition for character-driven entertainment programming in the cable landscape. Look for more originals to come in the remainder of 2013.