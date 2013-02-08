Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Mondays in January was LAYOVER and HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE night. Tuesdays in January saw a rotating slate of original series. More originals on Wednesday with BAGGAGE BATTLES and FAST FOODS GONE GLOBAL. Thursdays in January featured stacked episodes of MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM. Fridays and Saturdays were paranormal-themed, with a lineup of GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES, while Sundays closed out the week with a variety of programming.

JANUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2013 vs January 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

With the recent announcement of the renewals of several of Travel Channel's original series (AIRPORT 24/7: MIAMI, BAGGAGE BATTLES, BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA, DANGEROUS GROUNDS, THE DEAD FILES, GHOST ADVENTURES, HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE, and MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM), the network is making it clear that they are on a positive path. January's numbers were quite indicative of that, as overall viewers jumped 27% compared to last year, and nearly every night of the week saw year-to-year growth. Numbers grew as well compared to December, and many returning shows were up compared to their performances last year - overall, very positive signs for a strong 2013 for the network that had struggled to find its footing earlier last year.

January saw the premiere of two new series - EDGE OF AMERICA and STREET EATS. EDGE, which premiered on Tuesday, 1/22, struggled in its debut, and Tuesdays were the weakest night of the week for Travel. STREET EATS, which bowed on Wednesday 1/23, wasn't able to hold the lead-in numbers of BAGGAGE BATTLES, but fared no worse in the time slot than FAST FOODS GONE GLOBAL - perhaps the pairing of the transaction and food genres isn't working quite as well as Travel would like on Wednesday nights.

Monday nights in January featured LAYOVER, followed by HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE. The night was flat in overall viewers compared to last January, though numbers were up in a big way from December. LAYOVER scored above average throughout the month, and was up 3% in overall viewers compared to last year. HOTEL fluctuated throughout the month, but was strong it its performances.

Thursdays were the strongest of the week for Travel Channel in January 2013. The night was up 59% compared to January 2012 as stacked episodes of MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM (which transferred from Tuesdays to Thursdays in 2012, replacing a lineup of BIZARRE FOODS, NO RESERVATIONS, and MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM.) Though not every airing hit average, many did, and may surpassed it. The series overall is up 34% compared its performance in January 2012, and up 13% compared to December 2012. This is one franchise that isn't showing any signs of slowing.

Friday's and Saturday's strong year-to-year growth was fueled by the paranormal-themed GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES both score above average.

Sundays in January saw a 25% increase in viewers compared to last year, with MEGA RV COUNTDOWN (a genre that always seems to work for Travel) leading the ratings charge.