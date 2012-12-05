Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Mondays in October was NO RESERVATIONS night. Tuesdays in November was a night of originals BIZARRE FOODS AMERICAN, AIRPORT 24/7: MIAMI, and DANGEROUS GROUNDS. More originals on Wednesday with BAGGAGE BATTLES, TOY HUNTER, and FOOD PARADISES. Thursdays in November featured stacked episodes of MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM. Fridays and Saturdays were paranormal-themed, with a lineup of GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES, while Sundays closed out the week with a variety of RV and boat-themed programs.

NOVEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2012 vs November 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

After a rough summer, the loss of Anthony Bourdain, and some unsuccessful programming choices, an upward trend which began earlier in the fall has continued into November. The network is up 16% in overall viewers compared to November 2011 and saw increases in some key younger demographics as well. Many of the nights individually are seeing year-to-year growth as some of Travel's new series begin to catch on - good news for the network which has been trying to find their stride during 2012.

Monday nights in November were all about NO RESERVATIONS - stacked episodes in the 8pm, 9pm, and 10pm slots throughout the month. The night was up 22% in overall viewers compared to last year, and many episodes of NO RESERVATIONS flat in overall viewers compared to last year but did see an increase among key younger demographics.

Tuesdays in November saw a somewhat steep decline from last year - overall viewers were down 27% compared to November 2011. BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA continues to score above average, as did AIRPORT 24/7: MIAMI, but BAGGAGE BATTLE and DANGEROUS GROUNDS struggled. Tuesdays were the weakest night of the week for Travel.

Travel Channel heavy-hitters lead the charge on Wednesday night. The night was up 4% in overall viewers from last year. New episodes of BAGGAGE BATTLES scored well in the 8pm and 8:30pm slots, while lead out TOY HUNTER and FOOD PARADISES struggled to find their audiences.

Thursdays were up 79% compared to November 2011 as stacked episodes of MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM (which transferred from Tuesdays to Thursdays last month, replacing a lineup of BIZARRE FOODS, NO RESERVATIONS, and MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM.) Though not every airing hit average, many did, and may surpassed it. The series overall is up 30% compared its performance in November 2011.

Friday's and Saturday's strong year-to-year growth was fueled by the paranormal-themed GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES in some airings more than double average and both series are up compared to their performances last year.

Sundays in October saw a 4% loss in overall viewers compared to last year, with a variety of programs featuring RVs, yachts, and houseboats. Top performing was EXTREME HOUSEBOATS.