Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Monday is BIZARRE FOODS / HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE night. Tuesdays is museum night, with MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM highlighted in stacked episodes. Wednesday is food/travel night, with MAN VS FOOD, BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICA, TOY HUNTER, and BAGGAGE BATTLES,while Thursday is a lineup of BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICA and newcomers TRIP FLIP and XTREME WATERPARKS. Fridays and Saturdays are both supernatural nights, with GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. Sundays in August featured a lineup of favorites including MAN VS. FOOD NATION, ALL YOU CAN MEAT, and FOOD PARADISES.

AUGUST 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2012 vs August 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

August was another tough month for Travel. Overall viewers were down 7% compared to August of last year, and the network saw an 11% drop in Adults 18-34, and a 5% drop in Adults 25-54. Still, there are some nights of the week that saw solid growth as many of the premieres from July are beginning to find their stride.

Monday nights saw a 19% loss in overall HH viewers when compared to last year. While Monday features some high-profile series - BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA and HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE, many airings in August struggled to hit average. HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE started the month strong, but fell off in later weeks.

On the other hand, Tuesdays in August saw solid year-to-year growth. The night was up 33% in overall viewers compared to last year. MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM continues to deliver for the network and gain steam; numbers grew throughout the month. This series is most definitely the sleeper hit for the network.

Travel Channel heavy-hitters lead the charge on Wednesday night, but unfortunately, a tired lineup of shows contributed to a 26% loss of viewers compared to last year. MAN VS FOOD struggled to hit average in the 8pm and 8:30pm slots. Lead out BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICA faired slightly better. BAGGAGE BATTLES in the 10pm and 10:30pm slot started slow and grew throughout the month. And newcomer TOY HUNTER also scored above-average numbers.

Thursdays saw a significant drop-off in year-to-year numbers, down 26% compared to August 2011. Re-airs of BEST SANDWICH failed to hit average. New series TRIP FLIP and XTREME WATERPARKS both started out the month below average, but started to gain some momentum as the weeks went on. The night is the youngest-skewing of the week for Travel.

Friday's 30% year-to-year growth was fueled by the paranormal-themed GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. The night continues to be, by far, the strongest of the week for Travel Channel. GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES nearly double average.

Saturdays in August featured a lineup of stacked episodes of GHOST ADVENTURES, contributing to the gains in year-to-year numbers among the key younger demographics.

Sundays saw a significant loss in year-to-year viewers, down 20% in overall HH numbers compared to August 2011. Still, premieres of XTREME WATERPARKS outperformed average, though INSANE COASTER WARS struggled. Though the night didn't hit average, it is one of the youngest-skewing of the week of Travel.