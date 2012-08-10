Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Monday is NO RESERVATIONS/HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE/BIZARRE FOODS night. Tuesdays is museum and travel night, with MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM. Wednesday is food/travel night, with MAN VS FOOD, BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICA, and BAGGAGE BATTLES, while Thursday is a lineup of BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICAN and newcomer TRIP FLIP. Fridays and Saturdays are both supernatural nights, with GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. Sundays in July featured a lineup of more traditional "travel" themed premieres including XTREME WATERPARKS and INSANE COASTER WARS.

JULY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2012 vs July 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

July 2012 was somewhat of a transitional month for Travel Channel. Featuring a slate of new premieres this month, Travel saw solid year-to-year growth on Monday, Thursday, and Friday nights, while other nights stayed flat or saw losses. Overall, the Travel audience was down 3% compared to last year, which is somewhat disappointing, given the new premieres that hit the air this month.

Monday night saw solid growth in overall HH viewers when compared to last year, with an overall audience up 15% compared to July 2011. The night brings in above-average numbers, and is one of the strongest of the week, driven by the slate of ANTHONY BOURDAIN'S NO RESERVATIONS, HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE, and BIZARRE FOODS AMERICA. HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE's numbers climbed throughout the month - a positive sign, as this is the last cycle of NO RESERVATIONS on Travel.

Tuesdays also brought in above-average numbers, though they were flat in HH viewers year-to-year. The solid numbers are driven by MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM, a show which has been consistently ranking highly in Travel's top telecast list for the month. GEM HUNT, a continuing special, which aired on 7/24, didn't hit average.

Travel Channel heavy-hitters lead the charge on Wednesday night, but unfortunately, a tired lineup of shows contributed to a 10% loss of viewers compared to last year. Newcomer BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICA wasn't able to hit average in the 9pm and 9:30pm slots throughout the month, though BAGGAGE BATTLES scored well and retained its audience throughout the month.

Thursdays saw a significant drop-off in year-to-year numbers, down 30% compared to July 2011. Re-airs of BEST SANDWICH failed to hit average, and TRIP FLIP in the 9 and 9:30 slots performed below average, and lost viewers throughout the month.

Friday's 27% year-to-year growth was fueled by the paranormal-themed GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. The night continues to be, by far, the strongest of the week for Travel Channel. GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES nearly double average.

Saturdays in June featured a lineup of stacked episodes of GHOST ADVENTURES, contributing to the gains in year-to-year numbers among the key younger demographics.

Sundays saw a significant loss in year-to-year viewers, down 26% in overall HH numbers compared to July 2011. Still, the premieres of XTREME WATERPARKS and INSANE COASTER WARS outperformed average, and numbers were solid for both programs throughout the month. Though the night didn't hit average, it is the youngest-skewing of the week of Travel.