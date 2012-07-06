Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Monday is NO RESERVATIONS/HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE night. Tuesdays is museum and travel night, with MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM. Wednesday is food night, with MAN VS FOOD, BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICA, and BAGGAGE BATTLES, while Thursday is a lineup of Travel Channel heavy hitters - MAN V. FOOD and BAGGAGE BATTLES. Fridays and Saturdays are both supernatural nights, with GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. Sundays are a mix of reruns and stacked episodes. Thematic stacks and diverse topics, premieres and repeats, are all mixed throughout the one up portion of the schedule.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2012 vs June 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

As has been the trend in 2012, June was another tough month for Travel Channel. Returning staples MAN VS. FOOD, MAN VS. FOOD NATION, and GHOST ADVENTURES are all down from last year. The only program to show year-to-year growth is NO RESERVATIONS - something that has to be a frustrating piece of news for Travel, who recently lost talent Anthony Bourdain to a role for CNN.

Mondays in June were flat from a year ago in overall viewers, and just below average on the whole for the night. NO RESERVATIONS delivered consistently above-average numbers throughout the month. Newcomer HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE saw increases in viewers throughout the first few weeks of airings, with a drop off later in the month.

MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM anchors the Tuesday night primetime lineup, and scored above-average numbers nearly throughout the month in each airing. A special, GEM HUNT, which aired on 6/12 scored above-average as well. The night was up 7% compared to June 2011, and was the second strongest of the week for Travel. (It is, as well, the oldest-skewing night of the week.)

Travel Channel heavy-hitters lead the charge on Wednesday night, but unfortunately, a tired lineup of shows contributed to a 10% loss of viewers compared to last year. Newcomer BEST SANDWICH IN AMERICA delivered above-average in the 9pm and 9:30pm slots throughout the month, but the original MAN VS. FOOD struggled to find its footing. MAN VS. FOOD was down 19% in overall viewers compared to last year.

Thursdays suffered a similar fate, seeing a 20% drop off in viewers. More MAN VS. FOOD/BEST SANDWICH, BAGGAGE BATTLES, and MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM anchor the night, but only BEST SANDWICH pulls in above-average numbers.

GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES anchor the Friday night schedule, and do so quite successfully, making Friday night the strongest of the week for Travel. Still, numbers were down compared to last year, and GHOST ADVENTURES was down 10% compared to last year.

Saturdays in June featured a lineup of stacked episodes of GHOST ADVENTURES, contributing to the gains in year-to-year numbers among the key younger demographics.

HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE and BAGGAGE BATTLE anchored the first two weeks of June, and then were replaced with stacked episodes of MAN VS. FOOD. Stacked MAN VS. FOOD scored above average for the night, though overall viewers were down 4% compared to last year.