Travel Channel Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The schedule is built around a handful of key series at 9pm or 10pm, complemented by repeats of the same on the same night. Monday is BIZARRE FOODS night. Tuesdays is museum and travel night, with MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM and OFF LIMITS. Wednesday is food night, with MAN VS FOOD and AMAZING EATS and, while Thursday is a lineup of Travel Channel heavy hitters - BIZARRE FOODS and NO RESERVATIONS. Fridays and Saturdays are both supernatural nights, with GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. Sundays are a mix of reruns and stacked episodes. Thematic stacks and diverse topics, premieres and repeats, are all mixed throughout the one up portion of the schedule.

MAY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live + SD Primetime Ratings Comparison / May 2012 vs May 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Without any big premieres, May was another tough month for Travel, continuing the trend from last month, and the month before. Returning staples NO RESERVATIONS, MAN V. FOOD, and GHOST ADVENTURES were all down in overall viewers and among the key younger demographics compared to May 2011. And with the recent announcement of Anthony Bourdain leaving Travel for a new show on CNN, Travel clearly has some hurdles to overcome as they begin the task of building their audience back.

New series that premiered last month included HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE, BAGGAGE BATTLES, and PARK SECRETS. Only HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE cracked the top ten list of overall viewers for the month. Hopefully for Travel, the slate of new shows set to premiere in June and July, will provide a much-needed boost to the primetime lineup.

Monday nights featured NO RESERVATIONS in the 8pm and 9pm slots, followed by new series HOTEL IMPOSSIBLE. Both shows delivered numbers that were just about average.

Tuesdays proved to be one of the strongest nights of the week, and the only night to see year-to-year growth among overall viewers. MYSTERIES AT THE MUSEUM continues to deliver above-average in both overall viewers and male and female demographics. OFF LIMITS couldn’t hold the lead-in numbers in the 10pm slot. The night is the oldest-skewing of the week for Travel Channel.

Wednesdays featured a lineup of Travel favorites and new programs. MAN V. FOOD, MAN V. FOOD NATION, and BAGGAGE BATTLES rotated throughout the month. Numbers hovered just about average at the beginning of the month, and then fell. The night is down 21% overall from last year.

Thursday’s schedule was similar, with MAN V. FOOD and BAGGAGE BATTLES making another appearance, again with numbers barely hitting average.

Fridays remain the strongest night of the week for Travel with a paranormal-themed lineup of GHOST ADVENTURES and DEAD FILES. The shows deliver in overall viewers, and in key younger demos as well. Saturdays has more GHOST ADVENTURES on the agenda, though these re-airings fair much less well. Saturday nights are the youngest-skewing of the week.

Sundays in May saw a schedule of various specials and re-airings. The night is down 18% compared to last year and nothing managed to hit average.