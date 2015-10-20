Top Shows of the Week: 'SNF' Tackles Competition
The Top 100 Shows in Primetime (October 12 - October 18, 2015)
BROADCAST
- An enticing matchup between the defending champion New England Patriots and rival Indianapolis Colts averaged a 8.2 rating in P18-49 and almost 23 million total viewers.The previous SNF matchup, between the Giants and 49ers, averaged a 6.9 rating in P18-49 and 20 million total viewers.
- Thursday Night Football (4.9) on CBS/NFL Network fell one-tenth from the previous week.
- Empire continues to decline, though it remained the highest-rated broadcast entertainment program of the week. The episode pulled in a 4.7 live+same day rating in the demo, down four-tenths from the previous week.
- The Big Bang Theory held steady in demo viewership, week-to-week, while 60 Minutes dropped three-tenths.
- On NBC, The Voice (3.3) held steady, and Blindspot improved one-tenth from the previous week.
- On ABC, Modern Family (2.7) held steady. Scandal(2.4) the top-rated Thursday entertainment series, fell two-tenths from the previous week.
- NCIS (16 million) lost -900,000 average total viewers, week-to-week. That said, it was still the most-watched entertainment program of the week.
CABLE
- CNN's Democratic Presidential Debate was the most-watched cable program of the week (15.8 million total viewers), and the third-highest-rated cable program of the week in P18-49 and 25-54.
- Sunday Night Football influenced live+same day viewership for Sunday night's episode of The Walking Dead. One week after averaging a 7.4 rating in the demo, TV's top-rated entertainment series averaged a 6.2 rating.
- The Walking Dead edged Monday Night Football by the slimmest of margins in average total viewership (~12.2 million). Dead will easily surpass MNF after time-shifted data arrives.
- MNF averaged a 4.5 in the demo, down seven-tenths from the previous week
- TBS' presentation of the MLB NLCS Game 1 (Mets vs. Cubs) was the highest-rated and most-watched MLB playoff game to air on the network in over 4 years (2.3 P18-49, 2.6 P25-54, 7.9 million total viewers)
- American Horror Story was the #2 cable entertainment series of the week (2.2 P18-49), though it was down eight-tenths from last week's season premiere.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
