Top Shows of the Week: September 14 - 20

The Primetime Top 100 Shows (September 14 - September 20, 2015)

Sunday Night Football was TV's #1 program for a second consecutive week, despite falling in average viewers from the previous week's season premiere.

Finishing second was the season opener of CBS/NFL Network's Thursday Night Football series, followed by a potpourri of live events, including NFL pregame and post game shows that leaked into the Broadcast Prime daypart, as well as week one of ESPN's Monday Night Football, the GOP Debate on CNN and Fox's presentation of The Primetime Emmy Awards.

Fear The Walking Dead was the top-rated primetime cable entertainment series of the week (3.3), despite dropping three-tenths of a point from the previous week. Fear has declined in Live+SD viewership on a week-to-week basis since its monster premiere. Is this a trend to be scared of?

The season finale of America's Got Talent was the top-rated broadcast entertainment program of the week with a 2.4 demo rating last Tuesday. Dancing With The Stars, AGT (Wednesdays), the season finale of American Ninja Warrior and Big Brother (Tuesday special) followed in the broadcast rankings. Another noteworthy development was that NBC's new series Best Time Ever With Neil Patrick Harris pulled a solid 1.8 P18-49 Live+SD rating in its premiere.

Dancing With The Stars was the most-watched broadcast entertainment series of the week (13.2 million total viewers).

After Fear, Monday Night Raw, the season finale of MTV's Teen Mom II, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and the season premiere of South Park on Comedy Central followed in the primetime cable entertainment ranks.