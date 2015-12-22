Top Shows of the Week: Politics, Football Earn High Marks

Top Programs of the Week (12/14/2015 - 12/20/2015)

CNN's presentation of the latest GOP debate was the most-watched primetime program of the week across both broadcast and cable ( 18.2 million viewers). The event, which was held on a Tuesday, easily bested the Democratic debate on ABC ( 8 million viewers). That event aired on a Saturday night, and didn't feature Donald Trump. Needless to say, the difference in average total audience was expected.

Sunday Night Football was the highest-rated primetime program of the week across the landscape, winning in adults 18-49 and 25-54. The latest matchup, featuring the Cardinals and Eagles, fell nine tenths of a point from the 12/13 game between the Patriots and Texans (6.1 vs 7.0 in adults 18-49). The telecast was down week to week in total viewers: 18.1 million vs. 22 million viewers.

The Big Bang Theory was TV's highest-rated entertainment program in adults 18-49, improving by three tenths of a point from the previous week-to-week ( 4.1 versus 3.8 in adults 18-49).

The Voice averaged a 3.2 in the final episode of its fall cycle, a four tenths of a point improvement from the previous Monday.

NBC's live special Adele: Live in New York was the third highest-rated entertainment program of the week, and most-watched concert special in 10 years.

While most of the broadcast networks aired repeats or specials, CBS aired original episodes of their primetime series, including The Big Bang Theory, 60 Minutes, Life in Pieces, Survivor and NCIS.

CABLE

The GOP debate on CNN dominated the cable landscape this past week, with ESPN's Monday Night Football taking the #2 spot (despite being down a full point in the demo from the previous week). Let's check out the week's top ten primetime cable series:

Top Ten Primetime Cable Series of the Week ( A18-49 rtg%):

ESPN - Monday Night Football (3.8) NFL Network - Thursday Night Football (2.0) CNN - Anderson Cooper 360 (1.7) VH1 - Love & Hip Hop 6 (1.5) USA - WWE Raw, 10 p.m. (1.4) Bravo - The Real Housewives of Atlanta (1.4) USA - WWE Raw, 8 p.m. (1.3) USA - WWE Raw, 9 p.m. (1.3) Discovery - Gold Rush (1.2) Discovery - Alaskan Bush People (1.1)

