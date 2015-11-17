Top Shows of the Week: November 9 - November 15, 2015

Top 100 Primetime Programs of the Week (November 9 - November 15, 2015)

A couple of usual suspects came out on top this past week: Sunday Night Football was primetime's #1 show (though down week-to-week), while The Walking Dead won cable (up week-to-week). How about the rest? Let's take a look:

) was the top-rated broadcast entertainment program of the week, though it was down four-tenths of point from the previous week. Big Bang Theory was the #1 sitcom of the week, and the second-highest-rated broadcast entertainment program of the week.

) improved by almost a full point in P18-49, thanks to a solid lead-in from Patriots/Giants. The Voice (Monday) was steady week-to-week, but The Voice (Tuesday) was up from the previous week.

Modern Family was the #1 program on ABC last week in P18-49, while Dancing with the Stars was the network's #1 show in Total Viewers.

NCIS was the most-watched entertainment program of the week with 16.7 million viewers. Those numbers are down from the almost 18 million who tuned into the previous Tuesday episode (11/3).

AMC's new series Into The Badlands was the second-highest-cable entertainment program of the week, grabbing about 4 million viewers in the 18-49 demo ( 3.15 rating). That's 4 million of the 6.4 million total Live + SD viewers who tuned into the series premiere.Into The Badlands currently stands as cable's top-rated series premiere of Fall 2015. It couldn't quite match the premiere of Better Call Saul.

Fox Business Network's presentation of the fourth Republican presidential debate was the #1 cable program of the week in Total Viewers, defeating The Walking Dead and Monday Night Football.Fox Business Network's presentation of Republican debate #4 (13.45 mil) out-performed CBS' presentation of the Democratic debate (8.6 mil).The Republican debate aired on a Tuesday night, and the Democratic debate aired on a Saturday night.

In addition to AMC's trio, which topped the cable entertainment landscape last week, other top-rated cable entertainment programs included Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, FX's American Horror Story, VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and the return of E!'s Keeping up with the Kardashians.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data