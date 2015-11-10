Top Shows of the Week: November 2 - November 8, 2015

The Top 100 Primetime Programs of the Week (November 2 - November 8, 2015)

BROADCAST

With the 2015 World Series now in the books, the top broadcast programs earned ratings more or less in-line with what they've become accustomed to this season. Last week's winners include Sunday Night Football, which continues to reign over the primetime landscape.

Primetime's #1 series featured a hotly-contested matchup between division rivals Philadelphia and Dallas. The telecast grabbed an 8.4 in P18-49 and over 23 million viewers.

Philadelphia/Dallas was up on the 11/1 game (Green Bay/Denver) by two-tenths in P18-49, but held even in Total Viewers.

After a week-long hiatus due to the World Series, Empire returned as broadcast's top-rated original series of the week.

P 18-49 Live+SD rating is down three-tenths of a point from its most-recent original episode (10/21). The episode averaged 11.7 million Live+SD viewers, down from the 12.2 million the 10/21 episode garnered.

Empire edged ABC's presentation of the 2015 CMA Awards in P18-49, but fell in Total Viewers. That said the 2015 CMAs were down from the 2014 edition of the awards show in all key measurements.

The Big Bang Theory was CBS' top-rated primetime program of the week, barely edging the network's primetime presentation of LSU/Alabama college football in P18-49.

Big Bang finished way ahead of the game in P25-54 and Total Viewers, meaning college football skewed younger than Big Bang.

Big Bang also happened to be the #1 Thursday night program of the week

There were two Saturday college football games which aired in primetime this past week: LSU/Alabama on CBS and Minnesota/Ohio State on ABC. The former trounced the latter in all key measurements.

NCIS averaged the most viewers of any original series last week, bringing in close to 18 million on November 3rd.

who tuned into the October 27th episode. NCIS also won Tuesday in P18-49.

Shark Tank was the #1 program on Friday night in P18-49, but Blue Bloods won the night in Total Viewers.

Despite being a re-run, The Voice was the #1 program on Monday night in P18-49. Dancing with the Stars was #1 in Total Viewers that night.

CABLE

The Walking Dead (6.2) was the #1 program on cable, though it was significantly down from its performance on November 1st.

Monday Night Football was the second-highest-rated cable program of the week, and the top-rated program on Monday across both broadcast and cable.

With a 4.6 rating, the game was up two-tenths of a point from the previous installment.

The Walking Dead edged Monday Night Football in Total Viewers.

Talking Dead was the #3 primetime cable program of the week (P18-49), followed by American Horror Story, The NBA on ESPN, the return of Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta, VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, WWE Raw, Discovery's Gold Rush, and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data