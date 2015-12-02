Top Shows of the Week: NFL, CBS Thankful for Huge Ratings

Top 100 Programs of the Week (November 23 - November 29)

It's been pretty well-established at this point that football (NFL and college) won Thanksgiving week. The Panthers/Cowboys put up monster numbers on CBS. Bears/Packers set Thanksgiving records for NBC, as did the Sunday Night Football telecast featuring Broncos vs. Patriots.

Notre Dame vs. Stanford was Fox's top-rated and most-watched college football game of the season to-date.

What about entertainment programming?

The Big 4 broadcast networks aired more re-runs, specials and live programs than usual last week. The few weeknight series that did air original episodes saw poor numbers relative to the previous week. These include NBC top series like The Voice, Blindspot, and Chicago Med. Even the season finale of Dancing with the Stars was down from 2014.

The week to week decline experienced by many broadcast series didn't necessarily translate over to cable.

AMC aired the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead this past Sunday, and it once again finished as the top-rated original series of the week.The episode averaged a 7.0 in the demo (up three-tenths from the previous original) and 14 million viewers.

Into The Badlands, which has Dead as its lead-in, held steady in the demo but improved in total viewers.

ESPN's Monday Night Football was up week-to-week, as were reality mainstays Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo, and Gold Rush on Discovery.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data

Overnights