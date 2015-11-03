Top Shows of the Week: Live Sports Lift Ratings Trophy
The Top 100 Primetime Programs of the Week (October 26 - November 1, 2015)
The week ending November 1st was dominated by live programming, specifically sports and politics. Scroll down to find out more:
BROADCAST
- Sunday Night Football continues to roll. Arguably the matchup of the season to-date, Denver's win over Green Bay brought in a 8.2 in P18-49 and 23 million Total Viewers.Sunday Night Football was the #1 primetime program of the week.This accomplishment is even more impressive considering the telecast had to go up against Game 5 of The World Series on Fox, as well as The Walking Dead on AMC.
- Last week's presentation of Thursday Night Football (6.0) was the second-highest-rated primetime broadcast program of the week, improving one-tenth in the demo.
- The Kansas City Royals once again stunned the New York Mets en route to their first title since 1985. The series decider (Game 5) on Sunday 11/1 pulled a 5.1 in P18-49 and 17.2 million viewers.The Game 5 clincher was significantly down from last year's World Series clincher (a Game 7), but it was still the most-watched World Series Game 5 in over a decade.Game 5 was the top-rated game of the series, followed by Game 1.
- With no Empire due to World Series coverage on Fox, CBS programming topped the broadcast entertainment landscape last week.
- The Big Bang Theory and the series premiere of Supergirl were the top two broadcast entertainment programs of the week.The Voice - (Monday & Tuesday), Scandal, The Goldbergs and Blindspot followed in the broadcast entertainment rankings.
CABLE
- The Walking Dead was the #1 primetime cable program of the week in P18-49. It finished behind SNF, but ahead of The World Series in P18-49 ratings.With a 6.8 Live+SD average in P18-49, the program was up one-tenth from the previous week, and +200,000 (13.3 million vs. 13.1 million).
- CNBC's presentation of the Republican Presidential Debate was the most-watched cable program of the week, followed by the aforementioned The Walking Dead, Monday Night Football, Talking Dead, and Monday Night Raw.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
