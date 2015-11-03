Top Shows of the Week: Live Sports Lift Ratings Trophy

The Top 100 Primetime Programs of the Week (October 26 - November 1, 2015)

The week ending November 1st was dominated by live programming, specifically sports and politics. Scroll down to find out more:

BROADCAST

Sunday Night Football continues to roll. Arguably the matchup of the season to-date, Denver's win over Green Bay brought in a 8.2 in P18-49 and 23 million Total Viewers.Sunday Night Football was the #1 primetime program of the week.This accomplishment is even more impressive considering the telecast had to go up against Game 5 of The World Series on Fox, as well as The Walking Dead on AMC.

) was the second-highest-rated primetime broadcast program of the week, improving one-tenth in the demo. The Kansas City Royals once again stunned the New York Mets en route to their first title since 1985. The series decider (Game 5) on Sunday 11/1 pulled a 5.1 in P18-49 and 17.2 million viewers.The Game 5 clincher was significantly down from last year's World Series clincher (a Game 7), but it was still the most-watched World Series Game 5 in over a decade.Game 5 was the top-rated game of the series, followed by Game 1.

The Big Bang Theory and the series premiere of Supergirl were the top two broadcast entertainment programs of the week.The Voice - (Monday & Tuesday), Scandal, The Goldbergs and Blindspot followed in the broadcast entertainment rankings.

CABLE

The Walking Dead was the #1 primetime cable program of the week in P18-49. It finished behind SNF, but ahead of The World Series in P18-49 ratings.With a 6.8 Live+SD average in P18-49, the program was up one-tenth from the previous week, and +200,000 (13.3 million vs. 13.1 million).

CNBC's presentation of the Republican Presidential Debate was the most-watched cable program of the week, followed by the aforementioned The Walking Dead, Monday Night Football, Talking Dead, and Monday Night Raw.

