Top Shows of the Week: Live & Reality Reeled in Viewers

Top Programs of the Week (12/7/2015 - 12/13/2015)

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Patriots and Texans, was the #1 primetime program of the week, averaging a 7.0 in adults 18-49 and almost 22 million viewers in total.SNF was +4% week over week in adults 18-49, and +9% week over week in total viewers.

The 12/7 edition of Monday Night Football (Cowboys vs. Redskins) was the #1 cable program of the week.The game pulled in a 4.8 rating in 18-49 and 14.1 million total viewers. That's a 42% bump from the previous week in 18-49, and a 40% bump in total viewers.

The Big Bang Theory was the #1 entertainment program of the week in adults 18-49, averaging a 3.8 .

The Big Bang Theory was the #1 entertainment program of the week in total viewers ( 15.3 million ).CBS did not air an original episode of the series during the week ending 12/6.

).CBS did not air an original episode of the series during the week ending 12/6. The Voice finished second in 18-49 among all broadcast entertainment programs, averaging a 2.8 and over 12.5 million viewers in total. That's a 1% decline from the previous Monday in 18-49, and a 2.5% drop in total viewers.

With Empire on the bench until the spring, Modern Family took over the #1 spot last night in adults 18-49.

Modern Family was ABC's top-rated program of the week, as is often the case when in-season.Thanks to the end of Empire, Modern Family was +10% week to week in adults 18-49 (2.6), and +11.5% in total viewers (8.2 million).

The Simpsons was Fox's highest-rated primetime program of the week, up 2% week to week in adults 18-49 (2.4), and +8% in total viewers (6 million).

CABLE

Football topped the primetime cable landscape this week (Monday Night Football, followed by Thursday Night Football), but how about entertainment programming? Here are the top ten primetime cable programs of the week (non-sports) in P 18-49, live + same day:

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta (1.4) / Sunday, Dec 13 VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood 2 (1.3) / Monday, Dec 7 Discovery's Street Outlaws (1.3) / Monday, Dec 7 ABC Family's 25 Days of Christmas - Elf (1.2) / Saturday, Dec 12 Comedy Central's South Park (1.1) / Wednesday, Dec 9 USA's WWE Monday Night Raw (1.1) / Monday, Dec 7 FX's American Horror Story (1.1) / Wednesday, Dec 9 Adult Swim's Family Guy (1.1) - repeat / Tuesday, Dec 8 Discovery's Alaskan Bush People (1.05) / Wednesday, Dec 9 TBS' The Big Bang Theory (1.0) repeat / Wednesday, Dec 9

Discovery's Alaskan Bush People was the #1 primetime cable entertainment program of the week in total viewers (3.8 million).

