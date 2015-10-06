Top Shows of the Week: 'Fear' and Football Scare Competition

The Top 100 Shows in Primetime (September 28 - October 04, 2015)

The Sunday Night Football telecast featuring the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints earned the title of "#1 program of the week" by averaging an 8.8 P18-49 rating and 24.2 million total viewers. This represents an improvement from the previous edition of SNF.

Empire was the top-rated entertainment program of the week, despite experiencing its first week-to-week viewership decline in series history. The second episode of the season averaged a 5.5 Live+SD demo rating and 13.7 million total Live+SD viewers. The season premiere earned a 6.7 in the demo and 16.2 million total Live+SD viewers.

The Simpsons was Fox's second-highest-rated series of the week, followed by Empire lead-out Rosewood, Brooklyn Nine Nine, Family Guy, and Gotham.

The Big Bang Theory (3.8) continues to lose 18-49 viewers. Despite finishing as the second-highest-rated program of the week, it was down by eight-tenths of a demo point from the season premiere.

The episode barely edged the Tuesday edition of The Voice (3.7) was up by two-tenths, week-to-week.

Modern Family edged Scandal as ABC's top-rated program of the week (3.0), though it was down two-tenths of a point, week-to-week. The Scandal week-to-week decline was even steeper.

Blindspot (2.6) remained the #1 freshman series of the week, despite falling one-half point from the premiere.

Rosewood (2.0) was the second-highest-rated rookie series of the week even though it dropped four-tenths. The Muppets (2.0) fell almost a full demo point, and CBS' Limitless (1.9) held steady.

The Blacklist (1.8) faced stiff competition in its return to primetime, falling victim to ABC's trio of Shonda Rhimes-produced series.

Monday Night Football was the #1 cable program of the week (5.1 Live+SD rating), up one-half of a point from the previous week.

Fear The Walking Dead was the #1 entertainment program of the week (3.8). The episode (which happened to be the season finale) with the previous week. Flagship series The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 12th.

Thursday Night Football on NFL Network was #3 in average 18-49 viewers, followed by Love & Hip Hop Hollywood and Monday Night Raw.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data