Top Shows of the Week: 'Dead' Rose to #1
Top 100 Programs of the Week (November 16 - November 22)
The Walking Dead moved past Sunday Night Football to regain its status as television's top-rated program (at least for one week). How did other top programs fare against the competition and against their previous episodes? We'll show you:
- With a 6.65 P 18-49 Live+SD rating, The Walking Dead won Sunday in the demo. The episode improved by a tenth from last week in the demo, and was+300,000 from last week in Total Viewers (13.2 mil vs. 12.9 mil).Its new lead-out, Into the Badlands, averaged a 2.3 in P 18-49 and over 4.8 million viewers. Last week’s series premiere averaged a 3.15 in the demo and 6.4 million viewers. It will be interesting to see how much of a boost this series earns from time-delayed data (likely a significant one).
- Sunday Night Football struggled, as the Bengals and Cardinals failed to match the numbers put up by the Cardinals and Seahawks on 11/15.SNF on 11/22 averaged a 6.35 in P 18-49 and 18 million viewers. The 11/15 telecast averaged a 7.0 in P 18-49 and 19.4 million viewers.
- Empire was the highest-rated entertainment series on broadcast yet again.The 11/18 episode averaged a 4.4 Live+SD rating in the demo, a two-tenths improvement from the 11/11 episode.
- Monday Night Football (11/16) finished second behind The Walking Dead across cable, averaging a 4.2 in P 18-49 and 12.2 million viewers.
- The Big Bang Theory was CBS' top program among Adults 18-49 and the top sitcom of the week once again. The 11/19 episode was even with last week in P 18-49 (3.7) but slightly up in Total Viewers (15.2 mil vs. 14.9 mil).
- NCIS was the #1 entertainment program of the week in Total Viewers (16.6 million), only -100,000 down from the 11/10 installment.
- The American Music Awards was ABC's top-rated program of the week (3.5), finishing ahead of Modern Family (2.8). That said, the telecast was down -9% from last year in Adults 18-49, and down -5% in Total Viewers.
- The 11/16 episode of The Voice was NBC's top-rated entertainment program of the week (3.0), though it was down two-tenths from the previous Monday edition.
- AMC aired the three-highest-rated cable entertainment programs of the week.New kung fu-themed drama Into the Badlands predictably fell in its sophomore episode (11/22).Talking Dead also fell a tenth from the previous Sunday episode.
- American Horror Story and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood were the 4th and 5th-highest-rated cable entertainment programs of the week ending Nov. 22.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data
