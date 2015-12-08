Top Shows of the Week: Broadcast Eased Past Cable
Top 100 Programs of the Week (November 30 - December 6)
With The Walking Dead now on hiatus, the week's highest-rated and most-watched programs hailed from the big broadcast networks.
- NBC's Sunday Night Football (Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh) was the #1 primetime program of the week, though its ratings were down from the previous week's contest (New England vs. Denver)
- The fall finale of Empire was the highest-rated entertainment program of the week, averaging a 4.5 rating in P 18-49, a figure which is significantly up from the Thanksgiving Eve episode, and in line with the 11/18 installment.
- NBC's live musical The Wiz Live! was the #2 entertainment program of the week, hauling a 3.4 live + sd rating in the demo and 11.5 million live + sd viewers in total.These figures are up from last year's Peter Pan Live!, but down from previous year's The Sound of Music Live!
- The Voice (Monday) was the most-watched entertainment program of the week, averaging 12.6 million total live + sd viewers.
CABLE
- Monday Night Football (Baltimore vs. Cleveland) was the #1 cable program of the week in all key measurements, though it was significantly down from the previous week's MNF telecast.
- Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta was the highest-rated cable entertainment program of the week, averaging a 1.44 live + sd in P 18-49.The episode was up over one tenth of a point week to week, and +200,000 in overall viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.8 million).
- ABC Family's presentation of Elf was the second-highest-rated cable entertainment telecast of the week (1.41), followed by VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Discovery's Gold Rush, and FX's American Horror Story in P 18-49 viewers.
- Cable news programming won the week in average total audience, headlined by The O'Reilly Factor with Anderson Cooper 360 not far behind.
- Into the Badlands struggled without its The Walking Dead lead, averaging just under a 1.1 in P 18-49 and over 2.4 million live + sd viewers. Numbers will surely improve with time-shifted data, but still a bit disconcerting.
Overnights
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.