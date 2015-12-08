Top Shows of the Week: Broadcast Eased Past Cable

Top 100 Programs of the Week (November 30 - December 6)

With The Walking Dead now on hiatus, the week's highest-rated and most-watched programs hailed from the big broadcast networks.

NBC's Sunday Night Football (Indianapolis vs. Pittsburgh) was the #1 primetime program of the week, though its ratings were down from the previous week's contest (New England vs. Denver)

The fall finale of Empire was the highest-rated entertainment program of the week, averaging a 4.5 rating in P 18-49, a figure which is significantly up from the Thanksgiving Eve episode, and in line with the 11/18 installment.

rating in P 18-49, a figure which is significantly up from the Thanksgiving Eve episode, and in line with the 11/18 installment. NBC's live musical The Wiz Live! was the #2 entertainment program of the week, hauling a 3.4 live + sd rating in the demo and 11.5 million live + sd viewers in total.These figures are up from last year's Peter Pan Live!, but down from previous year's The Sound of Music Live!

live + sd rating in the demo and live + sd viewers in total.These figures are up from last year's Peter Pan Live!, but down from previous year's The Sound of Music Live! The Voice (Monday) was the most-watched entertainment program of the week, averaging 12.6 million total live + sd viewers.

CABLE

Monday Night Football (Baltimore vs. Cleveland) was the #1 cable program of the week in all key measurements, though it was significantly down from the previous week's MNF telecast.

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta was the highest-rated cable entertainment program of the week, averaging a 1.44 live + sd in P 18-49.The episode was up over one tenth of a point week to week, and +200,000 in overall viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.8 million).

live + sd in P 18-49.The episode was up over one tenth of a point week to week, and +200,000 in overall viewers (3.0 million vs. 2.8 million). ABC Family's presentation of Elf was the second-highest-rated cable entertainment telecast of the week ( 1.41 ), followed by VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Discovery's Gold Rush, and FX's American Horror Story in P 18-49 viewers.

), followed by VH1's Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Discovery's Gold Rush, and FX's American Horror Story in P 18-49 viewers. Cable news programming won the week in average total audience, headlined by The O'Reilly Factor with Anderson Cooper 360 not far behind.

Into the Badlands struggled without its The Walking Dead lead, averaging just under a 1.1 in P 18-49 and over 2.4 million live + sd viewers. Numbers will surely improve with time-shifted data, but still a bit disconcerting.

Overnights