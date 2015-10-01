"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, September 30 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

It was a strange Wednesday night for broadcast, in particular. Empire, TV's top-rated entertainment series, experienced a week-to-week loss in viewers. With a 5.5 P18-49 rating, episode 2 fell more than a point from last week's season premiere. The episode grabbed 13.7 million viewers, while last week's premiere averaged 16.2 million. Granted, the episode still finished #1 on the night, but it shows that even Empire isn't immune to the downward ratings trend experienced by most primetime broadcast series in recent months.

Perhaps impacted by the decline of Empire, Rosewood ( 2.0 ) experienced a four-tenths drop in the demo versus last Wednesday's premiere.

) experienced a four-tenths drop in the demo versus last Wednesday's premiere. Modern Family ( 3.0 ) finished in second once again, but was down two-tenths from the season premiere.

) finished in second once again, but was down two-tenths from the season premiere. Survivor ( 2.4 ) lost one one-tenth from last week's premiere, while The Goldbergs ( 2.4 ) and The Middle ( 2.2 ) both held steady.

) lost one one-tenth from last week's premiere, while The Goldbergs ( ) and The Middle ( ) both held steady. Criminal Minds returned last night for its 11th season on CBS, and struggled (a bit of a theme here, eh?) The season 11 premiere averaged a 2.0 demo rating and 10.1 million total Live+SD viewers. Last year's premiere averaged a 2.7 demo rating and 11.6 million total Live+SD viewers.

demo rating and total Live+SD viewers. Last year's premiere averaged a demo rating and total Live+SD viewers. New medical drama Code Black stumbled out of the gates for CBS, averaging a 1.5 demo rating and over 8.6 million total viewers. It lost a significant amount of viewers from its Criminal Minds lead-in, and stands as CBS' lowest-rated premiere of the season.

demo rating and over total viewers. It lost a significant amount of viewers from its Criminal Minds lead-in, and stands as CBS' lowest-rated premiere of the season. Black-ish continues to struggle on ABC. Episode 2 averaged a 1.8 rating and almost 6 million total viewers just one week after premiering with a 2.4 demo rating and 7.4 million viewers in total.

rating and almost total viewers just one week after premiering with a demo rating and viewers in total. Nashville ( 1.1 ) lost one-tenth in the demo and was -200,000 in total viewers.

) lost one-tenth in the demo and was in total viewers. Law & Order: SVU ( 1.7 ) fell one-tenth from last week.

) fell one-tenth from last week. Chicago PD returned for its third season, and failed to build on its SVU lead-in.

Mysteries of Laura ( 1.2 ) held steady in the demo, and was +300,000 in total viewers. Laura was the only Wednesday night broadcast series to experience a weekly improvement in average total viewers.

) held steady in the demo, and was in total viewers. Laura was the only Wednesday night broadcast series to experience a weekly improvement in average total viewers. South Park ( .8 ) was cable's highest-rated program for a second consecutive week, despite falling one-tenth in the 18-49 demo.

) was cable's highest-rated program for a second consecutive week, despite falling one-tenth in the 18-49 demo. A special episode of Teen Mom finished slightly below South Park in cable's P18-49 hierarchy.

Food Network's Worst Cooks ( .6 ) improved by one-tenth.

) improved by one-tenth. Ghost Hunters, Little Women: LA, and The League all held steady ( .4 ).

). The Kelly File was cable's most-watched program (3 million total viewers), edging The O'Reilly Factor.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data