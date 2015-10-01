"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, September 30 2015
It was a strange Wednesday night for broadcast, in particular. Empire, TV's top-rated entertainment series, experienced a week-to-week loss in viewers. With a 5.5 P18-49 rating, episode 2 fell more than a point from last week's season premiere. The episode grabbed 13.7 million viewers, while last week's premiere averaged 16.2 million. Granted, the episode still finished #1 on the night, but it shows that even Empire isn't immune to the downward ratings trend experienced by most primetime broadcast series in recent months.
- Perhaps impacted by the decline of Empire, Rosewood (2.0) experienced a four-tenths drop in the demo versus last Wednesday's premiere.
- Modern Family (3.0) finished in second once again, but was down two-tenths from the season premiere.
- Survivor (2.4) lost one one-tenth from last week's premiere, while The Goldbergs (2.4) and The Middle (2.2) both held steady.
- Criminal Minds returned last night for its 11th season on CBS, and struggled (a bit of a theme here, eh?) The season 11 premiere averaged a 2.0 demo rating and 10.1 million total Live+SD viewers. Last year's premiere averaged a 2.7 demo rating and 11.6 million total Live+SD viewers.
- New medical drama Code Black stumbled out of the gates for CBS, averaging a 1.5 demo rating and over 8.6 million total viewers. It lost a significant amount of viewers from its Criminal Minds lead-in, and stands as CBS' lowest-rated premiere of the season.
- Black-ish continues to struggle on ABC. Episode 2 averaged a 1.8 rating and almost 6 million total viewers just one week after premiering with a 2.4 demo rating and 7.4 million viewers in total.
- Nashville (1.1) lost one-tenth in the demo and was -200,000 in total viewers.
- Law & Order: SVU (1.7) fell one-tenth from last week.
- Chicago PD returned for its third season, and failed to build on its SVU lead-in.
- Mysteries of Laura (1.2) held steady in the demo, and was +300,000 in total viewers. Laura was the only Wednesday night broadcast series to experience a weekly improvement in average total viewers.
- South Park (.8) was cable's highest-rated program for a second consecutive week, despite falling one-tenth in the 18-49 demo.
- A special episode of Teen Mom finished slightly below South Park in cable's P18-49 hierarchy.
- Food Network's Worst Cooks (.6) improved by one-tenth.
- Ghost Hunters, Little Women: LA, and The League all held steady (.4).
- The Kelly File was cable's most-watched program (3 million total viewers), edging The O'Reilly Factor.
