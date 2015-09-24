"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, September 23 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Fox primetime programming has been the butt of jokes lately, but the network earned the last laugh on Wednesday night. Empire returned, and promptly took over the primetime landscape. The powerhouse hip-hop-themed family drama earned a 6.7 Live+SD rating and 16.2 million viewers in its season 2 premiere. Whoa!

The season 2 premiere is the second-highest-rated and second-most-watched episode in series history, only behind the season 1 finale, which pulled a 6.9 in the demo and 17.2 million total viewers.

The series premiere back in January earned a 3.8 Live+SD rating in the demo, and 9.9 million total Live+SD viewers.

Fox new drama series Rosewood benefited from its Empire lead-in, earning a strong 2.4 demo rating and 7.5 million total viewers.

On CBS – The season finale of Big Brother scored a 2.2 in the 18-49 demo and 6.5 million total viewers. Those numbers are up from the season’s penultimate episode, which earned a 1.9 in the demo and 6 million total viewers.

Most of the other broadcast season premieres struggled.

Wednesday marked the 31st season premiere for Survivor. The longtime CBS stalwart dropped a bit, averaging a 2.5 in the demo and 9.7 million total viewers. The season 30 premiere pulled a 2.7 in the demo and 9.8 million Live+SD viewers.

On ABC –Modern Family returned for a 7th season on the Alphabet network, and struggled in its premiere. Yes, the episode was the second-highest-rated of the night, but the 3.2 rating it grabbed in the demo is way down from the 3.9 score earned by the premiere of season 6. Last night’s premiere brought in 9.5 million total viewers. The season 6 premiere averaged 11.1 million. That said, the season 6 premiere didn't have to go up against Empire like last night's did.

Black-ish also struggled in its return. The season 2 premiere earned a 2.4 demo rating and 7.4 million total viewers. Last year’s series premiere grabbed a solid 3.3 rating in the demo to go with over 10.9 million total viewers.

The season 4 premiere of Nashville (1.2) was down three-tenths from the season 3 premiere, and down in total viewers as well.

Not all was lost for ABC. The Goldbergs returned for its 3rd season on ABC, and its return was a strong one. It held steady with its season 2 premiere score in the demo (2.4), but was way up in average total viewers.

Season 7 premiere of The Middle was steady in the 18-49 demo (2.1) but up in total viewers (8.2 million) versus the season 6 premiere.

On NBC – Mysteries of Laura returned for season 2. The episode earned a 1.2 in the 18-49 demo, and only 7.1 million total viewers. The series premiere earned a 1.5 demo rating and over 10 million Live+SD viewers in total.

Law & Order: SVU aired its 17th season premiere on NBC. The episode earned a 1.8 demo rating and 8.3 million total viewers. The season 16 premiere scored a 2.2 18-49 rating and 10 million total viewers.

America's Next Top Model (season 16) grabbed a .45 P18-49 rating in its return to CW.

Cable was significantly different this Wednesday versus last, which is when GOP Debate #2 aired on CNN.

Comedy Central's South Park was the highest-rated cable program in the 18-49 demo (.9). Unfortunately, episode 2 of new series Moonbeam City failed to take advantage of the lead-out, only averaging a .3 in the demo.

Worst Cooks (.5) was the #2 original on cable among the 18-49 set.

