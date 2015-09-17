"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, September 16 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

CNN broke all sorts of records last night with its primetime telecast of the Republican Presidential Debate from the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. The "main" debate pulled 23.1 million total viewers, down from Fox News' telecast of the first debate, which pulled an even 24 million total viewers on August 6th. That said, it was CNN's most-watched telecast in the network's 35-year history, and one of cable's most-watched programs of 2015.

The CNN telecast grabbed a 4.9 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the 5.3 Fox News' telecast brought back in August. The telecast also grabbed a 6.0 in the 25-54 "news" demo. The Fox News August 6th telecast brought a 6.6 in the news demo.

The season finale of America's Got Talent hauled in 9.7 million total viewers to go with a 2.1 rating among viewers 18-49. It was the highest-rated Wednesday night episode of the season, but down from Tuesday night's 2.4 rating, and down from the previous season finale. The penultimate Wednesday night episode of AGT earned 9.5 million total viewers and a 1.8 in the demo.

AGT moved ahead of Big Brother (1.9) which fell two-tenths in the demo from the previous Wednesday.

Fox aired the season finale of MasterChef to a 1.5 rating among P18-49. That's steady with the previous episode but down half of a point from its previous summer season finale.

Back over in the world of cable - The return of South Park finished as the top-rated cable entertainment program of the evening (though some could consider the Debate "entertainment" in its own right). The telecast scored a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo. The season premiere also happened to be the most-watched cable entertainment original of the night, grabbing 1.8 million Live+SD viewers in total.