"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, September 09 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Big Brother took Wednesday night in the demo, holding steady with a 2.1 Live+SD rating, followed by steady episodes of America’s Got Talent, MasterChef, a slightly-down Senor de Los Cielos , and a slightly-boosted episode of Fox’s Home Free (1.1) rounding out the demo’s top 5. Home Free has grown the past couple weeks in the demo, and has established itself this summer as one of Fox’s few successful reality series.

AGT – Wednesdays was the primetime’s most-watched program, followed by Big Brother, MasterChef, NBC’s The Carmichael Show and the season finale of CBS’ Extant.

With a 9.5 million total viewer average, AGT was up by around 200,000 total viewers from the previous Wednesday. MasterChef was up in total viewers from the previous week, (4.8 million from 4.7 million), while The Carmichael Show struggled, down by about 100,000 viewers and lost three-tenths of a ratings point from last week. Last Comic Standing lost one-tenth of a demo point.

Extant held even in the 18-49 demo (.7) but lost about 200,000 total viewers from the penultimate episode (4.5 million).

Cable’s top-rated Wednesday night programs were re-runs/acquisitions (American Dad, Big Bang Theory), but a handful of cable originals earned a .5 in the demo. They included the final season premiere of FXX’s The League, Little Women LA (Lifetime), HGTV’s duo of House Hunters International and Property Brothers Buy & Sell, History’s American Pickers, a special episode of Catfish on MTV, and Food Network’s Camp Cutthroat.

The O’Reilly Factor was the most-watched show on cable (3.1 million), edging The Kelly File (2.9 million).