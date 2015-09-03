"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, September 02 2015

NBC’s hot August seems to have leaked into September. America’s Got Talent Wednesday was the most-watched show on TV yet again, this time up 800,000 total viewers from the previous Wednesday episode (9.3 million). The second episode of new sitcom The Carmichael Show pulled a 1.3 rating in the demo, up two-tenths from last week’s series premiere. The 4.8 million total viewer figure is on-par with the series premiere.

CBS’Big Brother held steady at #1 in the 18-49 demo (2.1), and Fox’s MasterChef (1.5) moved up one-tenth from last Wednesday. Telemundo novela Señor de los Cielos(1.3) and the aforementioned The Carmichael Show followed in the P18-49 rankings.

Elsewhere on broadcast – Fox’s Home Free(1.0) moved up two-tenths from the previous week, as did ABC’s Celebrity Wife Swap (.9). CBS’ Extant held steady in the demo with a .8.

History’s American Pickers was the top-rated original on cable last night, holding steady with a .6 rating in the 18-49 demo. A&E’s Wahlburgers, Syfy’s Ghost Hunters, Lifetime’s Little Women LA and Food Network’s Camp Cutthroat all grabbed a .5 in the demo.

Delayed one week due to the tragic shooting in Virginia, the season premiere of USA’s critically acclaimed Mr. Robot aired last night and hauled a .46 in the demo, down a bit from the season’s penultimate episode. This particular series benefits greatly from time-shifted data, so take this rating with a grain of salt.

With 3 million total viewers, The O’Reilly Factor was the most-watched program on cable. The Kelly File was not far behind (2.9 million). The programs were even in the 25-54 demo (.46).

100 Primetime Telecasts (based on Live + SD)

Click on a column header to sort by desired category.