"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, October 28 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

On Wednesday, live television brought the masses to primetime. FOX televised Game 2 of the 2015 World Series, and CNBC presented the third Republican Presidential Debate. How did these two programs perform, ratings-wise? We'll find out shortly. Of course, there were plenty of other broadcast and cable programs on the tube last night, so let’s see how they fared as well:

The 2015 World Series: Game 2 (FOX)

Game 2 of the 2015 World Series pulled a 3.9 rating in P18-49, a 4.6 in P25-54 and 13.7 million Total Viewers .

rating in P18-49, a in P25-54 and . Game 2 was the top-rated program of the night in P18-49 and 25-54, but #2 in Total Viewers , slightly down from the 14 million who tuned into CNBC's presentation of the third Republican Presidential Debate.

, slightly down from the who tuned into CNBC's presentation of the third Republican Presidential Debate. Last night's Game 2 was the most-watched and highest-rated World Series Game 2 since 2011, which was Cardinals vs. Rangers. That game earned a 4.0 in P18-49, 4.9 in P25-54 and 14.3 million Total Viewers.

The Third Republican Presidential Debate (CNBC)

Republican Debate #3 brought 14 million viewers to CNBC, along with a 2.6 in P18-49 and a 3.3 in the news demo of 25-54.

to CNBC, along with a in P18-49 and a in the news demo of 25-54. The 14 million is down from the 15.8 million who watched the Democratic Debate on CNN, the 23.1 million who watched the Republican Debate on CNN, and the 24 million who watched the first Republican Debate on Fox News back in August.

is down from the who watched the Democratic Debate on CNN, the who watched the Republican Debate on CNN, and the who watched the first Republican Debate on Fox News back in August. That said, the debate aired on a smaller network (CNBC) and had to go up against The World Series.

CBS – It was a so-so Wednesday night for CBS. The network was apparently impacted the most from The World Series and Republican Presidential Debate.

Survivor ( 2. 1 ) was even with last week's performance in the demo, and #2 by a hair behind The Goldbergs.

) was even with last week's performance in the demo, and #2 by a hair behind The Goldbergs. Criminal Minds ( 1.6 ) was even with last week, but also tying a series low in Live + Same Day

) was even with last week, but also tying a series low in Live + Same Day Code Black (1.1) fell one-tenth, tied for its lowest P18-49 rating to date (Live + Same Day).

NBC – The network’s Wednesday dramas performed well.

Chicago PD ( 1.5 ) was up one-tenth in the demo from last week.Tuesday night’s episode of Fire was up three-tenths. Nice week for Dick Wolf's Chicago-themed dramas.

) was up one-tenth in the demo from last week.Tuesday night’s episode of Fire was up three-tenths. Nice week for Dick Wolf's Chicago-themed dramas. Prior to PD, Mysteries of Laura(1.1) was even with last week.

ABC – It was a nice night for the Alphabet, as all original episodes of their Wednesday night series were up or even.

The Middle (2.0) was up one-tenth from last week in P18-49.The Goldbergs continues to perform well this season. Last night’s episode grabbed a 2.2 in the demo, up one-tenth from last week.The Goldbergs was the #1 entertainment program of the night in P18-49.ABC aired a repeat of Modern Family in the usual 9pm slot. The episode averaged a 1.9 in the demo.Black-ish (1.9) was up one-tenth from last week.Nashville (1.1) was even with last week.

CW – It was a good night for The CW.

Arrow ( .9 ) was even with last week's performance in the demo.

) was even with last week's performance in the demo. Supernatural (.8) was up two-tenths of a point from the previous week.

CABLE

American Horror Story was the #1 series on cable, but it fell one-tenth of a point yet again ( 1.6 , P18-49 Live+Same Day).

, P18-49 Live+Same Day). The NBA on ESPN ( 1.2 ) finished 3rd in P18-49, followed by an even episode of South Park ( .8 ), more NBA on ESPN ( .8 ), a slightly-boosted episode of Food Network's Worst Cooks ( .6 ), and CNBC's The Profit ( .6 ), which earned a significant bump thanks to the GOP Debate.

) finished 3rd in P18-49, followed by an even episode of South Park ( ), more NBA on ESPN ( ), a slightly-boosted episode of Food Network's Worst Cooks ( ), and CNBC's The Profit ( ), which earned a significant bump thanks to the GOP Debate. American Horror Story and Hannity were the top two cable series of the night in Total Viewers.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+Same Day Data