"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, October 21 2015

On broadcast, Wednesday was a good night for Fox. On cable, ratings were rather pedestrian, especially when it came to playoff baseball and American Horror Story.

BROADCAST

Empire struck back! TV's top-rated entertainment series ( 4.9 ) saw its first week-to-week increase in demo viewership since season 1. The previous week's episode averaged a 4.7 in the demo. With 12.3 million total viewers, Empire was also the most-watched show of the night.Sister Fox series Rosewood (1.6) improved two-tenths from the previous week.

On CBS, Survivor ( 2.1 ) lost one-tenth, as did Criminal Minds ( 1.6 ). Code Black ( 1.2 ) experienced a slight uptick in the demo as well as in Total Viewers.

On NBC, Chicago PD (1.4) fell one-tenth, but Mysteries of Laura (1.1) improved one-tenth. SVU (1.5) held even.

CABLE

Playoff baseball continued to attract the masses to TBS. Last night, the New York Mets became the 2015 National League Champions, eliminating the Cubs in what was a relative blowout. The lopsided nature of last night's series clincher may explain the drop in viewership from Game 3 on Tuesday. Or maybe the decline was due to Empire.Last night was TBS' final MLB playoff telecast of 2015. FS1 is televising the remainder of the American League Championship Series games, and the actual World Series begins next Tuesday on Fox.

American Horror Story ( 1.7 ) was cable's top-rated entertainment program, but lost one-half point in the demo from the previous Wednesday. This decline is something to keep an eye on.

) was cable's second-highest-rated entertainment program, but lost one-tenth of a point from the previous week. Following in last night's primetime cable hierarchy were slightly-boosted episodes of Worst Cooks, American Pickers, and Dual Survival.

