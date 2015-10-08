"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, October 07 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Wild-Card baseball + Season premiere of American Horror Story = Rough night for broadcast.

Every primetime series on the Big Four either dropped or held steady. Empire finished #1 on Wednesday, but fell in Live+SD viewership for a second consecutive week. Empire grabbed a 5.1 rating in the demo, down four-tenths of a point from last week’s final Live+SD rating in the demo. The episode also averaged 13.1 million total viewers, down from the 13.7 million Live+SD viewers who tuned in last week.

The last thing Fox needs right now is for Empire to lose momentum. Nevertheless, the network won Wednesday once again.

The #2-ranked program in the 18-49 demo was American Horror Story. The new installment of the FX anthology (titled Hotel) grabbed an even 3 Live+SD rating in the demo and 5.8 million total Live+SD viewers. The previous season premiere earned a 3.1 Live+SD rating in the demo and 6.2 million total Live+SD viewers.

Few series have benefited more from DVR data than AHS, so expect numbers to skyrocket in the coming days, especially with Lady Gaga on board.

The National League Wild-Card Game on TBS was the #2 program on cable last night among viewers 18-49, but #1 in the 25-54 demo and the most-watched program on cable overall. Broadcast series Empire, Criminal Minds and Survivor all averaged more total viewers.

The Chicago Cubs win over the Pittsburgh Pirates set all sorts of records for TBS. The game pulled a 2.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, a 2.9 among 25-54 and 8.3 million total viewers.

To put it in perspective – Tuesday night’s 2015 American League Wild Card Game on ESPN (featuring the Astros and Yankees) pulled a 2.3 in the 18-49 demo and 7.6 million total viewers. And the AL game featured less severe competition.

Back over on broadcast – The decline of Empire also meant a drop for Rosewood. The Fox freshman averaged a 1.8 in the demo, a two-tenths drop from last Wednesday. The episode averaged 5.8 million total Live+SD viewers, down from the 6.2 million who tuned in last week.

On ABC – The Middle (2.0) fell two-tenths from last week’s performance at 8pm. The Goldbergs at 8:30 (2.1) and Modern Family at 9pm (2.7) were down three-tenths from last week. At 9:30, black-ish (1.9) improved one-tenth after a particularly poor week, and Nashville (1.1) held steady in the demo.

On CBS – Survivor (2.1) lost three-tenths of a point, yet it still won the 8pm half-hour. Criminal Minds (1.7) fell three-tenths from last week. Freshman drama Code Black (1.2) experienced a Code Red of sorts, losing three-tenths of a point from the previous Wednesday.

On NBC – Mysteries of Laura (1.1) lost one-tenth in the demo, and SVU (1.6) was down by one-tenth. Chicago PD (1.5) experienced a two-tenths decline one week after its return to primetime. It still won the 10pm hour across broadcast.

Wednesday wasn’t awful for everyone. Arrow returned to The CW one night after The Flash, and got off to a strong start with a 1.1 in the demo. That’s a one-tenth improvement from last year’s premiere.

Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live+SD Data