"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, November 4 2015

Last week, ratings for most of broadcast’s Wednesday night series were impacted by the World Series and the Republican Presidential Debate. Would last night’s telecast of the CMA Awards on ABC have a similar effect? Let’s find out.

ABC – The Alphabet televised the CMA Awards last night. How did it perform?

Slightly worse than than expected. The telecast, which took up the entire primetime daypart, averaged a 3.8 in the key demo, way down from last year's 4.5 P18-49 rating.

On the plus side, the telecast finished #1 in Total Viewers, as its 13.6 million viewer average trumped the 11.7 million who tuned into Empire.

ABC was the #1 network of the night in Total Viewers.

FOX – The network’s Wednesday night duo of Empire and Rosewood under-performed last night after the brief World Series hiatus.

At 8PM – Rosewood (1.5) was down one-tenth from its pre-World Series showing in the key demo.

At 9PM – Empire fell three-tenths to a 4.6 rating among P18-49. That said, it beat the CMAs rather handily in the demo.

CBS – P18-49 ratings for the Wednesday night block were so-so, but CBS' performance in P2+ was slightly stronger.

At 8PM, Survivor averaged 8.8 million viewers, +300,000 from last week’s count.The episode averaged a 2.0 in P18-49, even with last week.

At 9PM, Criminal Minds averaged 7 million viewers (+100,000 week-to-week). The episode was down one-tenth in P18-49 (1.5).

At 10PM, Code Black performed especially well last night, averaging 6.4 million viewers (+400,000 from last week). The episode grabbed a 1.2 in P18-49, a one-tenth improvement from last week.

NBC – The network’s Wednesday night block performed well. It appears that the network was impacted more by The World Series/Republican Debate (10/28) than by the CMAs.

At 8PM, The Mysteries of Laura averaged 7.0 million viewers, up from last week’s 6.3 million .The episode averaged a 1.2 in P18-49, a two-tenths improvement from last week.

At 9PM, Law & Order: SVU earned a steady 1.5 in 18-49, and 6.5 million viewers (+200,000 from its most-recent original). SVU edged timeslot rival Criminal Minds in P18-49 Proj for the first time in over a year.

At 10PM, Chicago PD experienced a nice bump in P2+ (6.5 million vs. 6.1 million). The episode averaged a 1.4 in P18-49, down one-tenth from last week.

CW – It was an iffy night for the CW.

Arrow(1.0) held steady in the demo, but Supernatural (.6) dropped two-tenths of a point.

CABLE

American Horror Story was the #1 cable program of the night in P18-49 ( 1.5 ), though its Live+SD ratings continue to decline on a week-to-week basis. The network has publicly stated that its takes little to no stock in Live+Same Days, but is this any cause for concern at all?

The NBA on ESPN late game featured the Clippers and defending champion Warriors. The telecast, which featured two rivals, averaged a 1.4 in P18-49. It was the second-highest-rated cable program of the night, and ESPN's highest-rated regular season game of the young season.

The game that preceded it, Knicks vs. Cavaliers, pulled a positive 1.1 in the demo.

in the demo. An Alaskan Bush People special ( .6 ) finished 4th among all cable originals in P18-49, followed by Food Network's Cutthroat Sabotage 2, Lifetime's Little Women: LA reunion (down one-tenth), and a steady episode of MTV's Are You The One? ( .4 ).

The O'Reilly Factor finished #1 in Total Viewers with 3.1 million.

