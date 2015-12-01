"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, November 25 2015
Top 100 Shows: Wednesday, November 25 2015
It was a poor Thanksgiving eve from an overnight ratings standpoint. Most of the night's top series experienced week to week declines, and ABC aired re-runs of its Wednesday night comedies.
- Despite poor ratings across the landscape, Empire remained the top-rated program on Wednesday.
- The 11/25 episode of Empire clocked a 3.2 live+same day average in the demo represents a -29% drop from the 4.4 rating it pulled on 11/18.The 3.2 rating in P 18-49 and 9.2 million viewer averages represent series-lows.
- Also on Fox, Rosewood (1.2) lost three-tenths of a point from the previous week in P 18-49.
- With ABC deciding to air re-runs of its Wednesday night series,it was Survivor which finished as the #2 program of the night.The special episode pulled a 1.8 in the demo (-12% from previous week) and 8.1 million viewers (-10% from previous week).
- Despite a mediocre performance from Survivor, fellow CBS series Code Black had a solid night. The program pulled a 1.3 in P 18-49 (+14% from previous week) and over 7.4 million viewers (+13% from previous week).
- NBC aired The Making of Wiz Live, which only averaged a 0.6 in P 18-49 and fewer than 3 million viewers.
- A special Thanksgiving eve NBC Nightly News edged ABC World News Tonight in all key measurements and Total Viewers (8.6 million vs. 8.5 million).Nightly News and World News Tonight were the #2 and #3 programs of the evening in average total audience, per the overnights.
- CBS Evening News averaged 7 million viewers.
- Discovery aired an original episode of Alaskan Bush People, and it finished as the #1 program on cable that night.Bush People averaged a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo and over 3.6 million viewers, figures even with the 11/18 episode.
- Adult Swim aired its usual acquisitions in primetime, while Disney Channel aired the animated feature Despicable Me at 8pm.
- Hallmark Channel aired their original movie Once Upon a Holiday. The 8pm telecast averaged3 million viewers, making it the third-most-watched cable program of the night.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
