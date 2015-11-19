"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, November 18 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts: Wednesday, November 18 2015
Empire reigned over the Wednesday night landscape, earning its usual solid numbers in the key demos and Total Viewers. How did its rivals compare? What about cable's top programs from last night? Let's take a look:
FOX – The network ruled the night in P 18-49 (2.9) and Total Viewers (8 million). How did its actual series perform?
- At 8pm, Rosewood (1.4) was even with last week in P 18-49.
- At 9pm, the aforementioned Empire was up two-tenths / +5% in P 18-49 (4.4) and held steady in Total Viewers (11.3 million) from last week.
NBC – Without a special episode of The Voice, ratings for NBC’s Wednesday block were down from last week.
- At 8pm, a new episode of Mysteries of Laura was +5% versus its prior telecast in total viewers (7.4 million vs. 7 million on Nov. 4).The episode averaged a 1.1 in P 18-49, down one tenth from the previous original episode (Nov. 4).
- At 9pm, Law & Order: SVU averaged a 1.4 in P 18-49, down six-tenths from last week (when it had The Voice was its lead-in).SVU was down one tenth from the last time it had Laura was its lead-in (Nov. 4).
- At 10pm, Chicago PD (1.4) fell two-tenths of a point from last week in P 18-49 (-13%).
- NBC finished 4th in P 18-49 (1.3) and 3rd in Total Viewers (6.7 million).
ABC – The Wednesday comedy block (and Nashville) performed well, with each series either up or even with last week.
- At 8pm, The Middle averaged a 2.1 in P 18-49, up one tenth from last week
- At 8:30pm, The Goldbergs averaged a 2.2 in the demo, up +5% from last week.The Goldbergs was the third-highest-rated program of the night in P 18-49.
- At 9pm, Modern Family averaged a 2.8, up +4% from last week.Modern Family was the second-highest-rated show of the evening.
- At 9:30pm, black-ish (1.9) improved +6% from last week
- At 10pm, Nashville (1.05) was even with last week.
- ABC finished second among the broadcast nets in P 18-49 (8) and 4th in Total Viewers (6.4 mil).The 1.8 is even week-to-week, and the 6.4 mil is +100,000 week-to-week.
CBS – The network’s Wednesday originals were even with last week in P 18-49, but fell in Total Viewers.
- At 8pm, Survivor averaged a 2.05 in P 18-49, down -5% from last week
- At 9pm, Criminal Minds averaged a 1.5 in the demo, down -6% from last week
- At 10pm, Code Black (1.2) was even with last week.
- CBS finished 3rd overall in P 18-49 (1.6) and 2nd in Total Viewers (7.8 million).
THE CW – It was a positive night for The CW’s Wednesday night dramas.
- Arrow averaged a 1.0 in P 18-49, an +11% improvement from last week
- Supernatural earned a 0.7 average in the demo, even with last week
- The CW averaged a 0.9 in the demo this week (up one-tenth from last week), and 2.2 million total viewers (up +200,000 from last week).
UNIVISION
- Pasion y Poder was the network's top program of the night. It earned a 0.95 in P 18-49 (even with last week) and 2.3 million viewers (vs. 2.5 mil on 11/11).
CABLE
- American Horror Story was the highest-rated program on cable last night, averaging a 1.4 rating in P 18-49 and around 2.6 million viewers. Both figures are even with last week.
- After last week's solid season 3 premiere, Alaskan Bush People predictably fell a bit.Episode 2 averaged a 1.0 in P 18-49, down two-tenths from last week, and -400,000 in Total Viewers (3.6 mil vs. 4.0 mil)Bush People was the second-highest-rated and the second-watched cable program of the night.
- Comedy Central's South Park was the third-highest-rated program of the night in P 18-49 (.09).South Park was down a tenth from last week.
- With a whopping 4 million viewers, The O'Reilly Factor was the most-watched cable program of the night.
- The NBA on ESPN and the season 3 premiere of MTV's Are You The One? were other notable programs that aired on cable last night.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Final Live + Same Day Data
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.