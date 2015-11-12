"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, November 11 2015

Top 100 Primetime Telecasts

Fox breezed to a Wednesday night win in P 18-49. NBC was the night’s #1 network in Total Viewers 2+. Were broadcast and cable's Wednesday night series up or down compared with last week? Let’s take a look:

BROADCAST

FOX –Empire dominated Wednesday yet again, though its ratings were poor (by its own standards).

At 8pm, Rosewood averaged a 1.4 , down one tenth from last week in P 18-49.The episode was +4% week-to-week in Total Viewers (5.2 mil vs. 5.0 mil)

, down one tenth from last week in P 18-49.The episode was +4% week-to-week in Total Viewers (5.2 mil vs. 5.0 mil) At 9pm, the aforementioned Empire averaged a 4.2, which is down -9% from last week’s P18-49 rating.The episode was also down week-to-week in Total Viewers (11.2 mil vs.11.6 mil).

NBC – The network’s Wednesday night originals performed quite well, and were boosted by a results show edition of The Voice.

At 8pm, The Voice: Results averaged a 2.4 in P 18-49, a number which gave NBC a rare Wednesday, 8pm victory.

in P 18-49, a number which gave NBC a rare Wednesday, 8pm victory. Law & Order: SVU was the greatest beneficiary of this lead-in. The episode pulled a 2.0 , which is up +33% from last week in P18-49.The 2.0 is the program’s top performance in the demo since April.

, which is up from last week in P18-49.The 2.0 is the program’s top performance in the demo since April. The “Chicago” franchise continues to perform well this season. PD earned a 1.6, up +14% from last week in P18-49.

ABC – The network’s Wednesday night originals returned after a one-week hiatus due to the CMAs. How did they do?

The Middle averaged a 2.0 in P18-49, even with its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 2.0 )

in P18-49, even with its previous original telecast (10/28/15, ) The Goldbergs averaged a 2.1 in the demo, down -5 % from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 2.2 )

in the demo, down % from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, ) Modern Family was the #2 program of the night. The telecast earned a 2.7 in the demo, even with its previous original telecast (10/21/15, 2.7 )

in the demo, even with its previous original telecast (10/21/15, ) Black-ish pulled a 1.8 in the demo, down one-tenth from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 1.9 )

in the demo, down one-tenth from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, ) Nashville garnered a 1.0, down -9% from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 1.1)

CBS – The Eye finished 4th in P18-49, despite week-to-week improvements from Survivor, Criminal Minds and Code Black.

Survivor averaged a 2.1 in the demo, a +5% improvement from last week.

in the demo, a improvement from last week. Criminal Minds hauled a 1.6 , up +7% from last week in the demo.

, up from last week in the demo. Code Black averaged a 1.25, up +8% from last week’s score in the demo. That’s another week-to-week improvement for the freshman drama.

THE CW – The results were mixed for the CW’s Wednesday night series.

Arrow averaged a 0.9 in P18-49, down -18% from last week.

in P18-49, down from last week. Supernatural performed well in the demo. The episode pulled a 0.7, up +17% from last week.

CABLE

Another drop for American Horror Story. Yes, FX Wednesday night power was cable's #1 program in P18-49 ( 1.4 ), but it once again was down from the previous episode, per Live + SD data.

), but it once again was down from the previous episode, per Live + SD data. Perhaps the biggest story of the night on cable was the season 3 premiere of Discovery's Alaskan Bush People. The series, which previously had Gold Rush as its lead-in on Friday night, now stands alone on Wednesdays.The premiere averaged a 1.2 in P18-49, and 4 million viewers in total.These numbers are up from the season 2 premiere (1/2/2015): 1.0 in P18-49 / 3.2 million viewers, and the season 2 finale on July 24: 1.0 in P18-49 / 3.7 million viewers.Bush People was the most-watched cable program of the evening, beating out The O'Reilly Factor.Bush People led into Men, Women, Wild, which averaged a .45 in P18-49.

South Park came in third last night in the demo ( 0.9 ), and was up one-tenth from its most-recent original episode (Oct. 28).

), and was up one-tenth from its most-recent original episode (Oct. 28). Other cable highlights from last night include the NBA on ESPN (Mavericks vs. Clippers), History's American Pickers, Food Network's Cutthroat Sabotage and HGTV's House Hunters International.

