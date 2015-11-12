"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, November 11 2015
Top 100 Primetime Telecasts
Fox breezed to a Wednesday night win in P 18-49. NBC was the night’s #1 network in Total Viewers 2+. Were broadcast and cable's Wednesday night series up or down compared with last week? Let’s take a look:
BROADCAST
FOX –Empire dominated Wednesday yet again, though its ratings were poor (by its own standards).
- At 8pm, Rosewood averaged a 1.4, down one tenth from last week in P 18-49.The episode was +4% week-to-week in Total Viewers (5.2 mil vs. 5.0 mil)
- At 9pm, the aforementioned Empire averaged a 4.2, which is down -9% from last week’s P18-49 rating.The episode was also down week-to-week in Total Viewers (11.2 mil vs.11.6 mil).
NBC – The network’s Wednesday night originals performed quite well, and were boosted by a results show edition of The Voice.
- At 8pm, The Voice: Results averaged a 2.4 in P 18-49, a number which gave NBC a rare Wednesday, 8pm victory.
- Law & Order: SVU was the greatest beneficiary of this lead-in. The episode pulled a 2.0, which is up +33% from last week in P18-49.The 2.0 is the program’s top performance in the demo since April.
- The “Chicago” franchise continues to perform well this season. PD earned a 1.6, up +14% from last week in P18-49.
ABC – The network’s Wednesday night originals returned after a one-week hiatus due to the CMAs. How did they do?
- The Middle averaged a 2.0 in P18-49, even with its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 2.0)
- The Goldbergs averaged a 2.1 in the demo, down -5% from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 2.2)
- Modern Family was the #2 program of the night. The telecast earned a 2.7 in the demo, even with its previous original telecast (10/21/15, 2.7)
- Black-ish pulled a 1.8 in the demo, down one-tenth from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 1.9)
- Nashville garnered a 1.0, down -9% from its previous original telecast (10/28/15, 1.1)
CBS – The Eye finished 4th in P18-49, despite week-to-week improvements from Survivor, Criminal Minds and Code Black.
- Survivor averaged a 2.1 in the demo, a +5% improvement from last week.
- Criminal Minds hauled a 1.6, up +7% from last week in the demo.
- Code Black averaged a 1.25, up +8% from last week’s score in the demo. That’s another week-to-week improvement for the freshman drama.
THE CW – The results were mixed for the CW’s Wednesday night series.
- Arrow averaged a 0.9 in P18-49, down -18% from last week.
- Supernatural performed well in the demo. The episode pulled a 0.7, up +17% from last week.
CABLE
- Another drop for American Horror Story. Yes, FX Wednesday night power was cable's #1 program in P18-49 (1.4), but it once again was down from the previous episode, per Live + SD data.
- Perhaps the biggest story of the night on cable was the season 3 premiere of Discovery's Alaskan Bush People. The series, which previously had Gold Rush as its lead-in on Friday night, now stands alone on Wednesdays.The premiere averaged a 1.2 in P18-49, and 4 million viewers in total.These numbers are up from the season 2 premiere (1/2/2015): 1.0 in P18-49 / 3.2 million viewers, and the season 2 finale on July 24: 1.0 in P18-49 / 3.7 million viewers.Bush People was the most-watched cable program of the evening, beating out The O'Reilly Factor.Bush People led into Men, Women, Wild, which averaged a .45 in P18-49.
- South Park came in third last night in the demo (0.9), and was up one-tenth from its most-recent original episode (Oct. 28).
- Other cable highlights from last night include the NBA on ESPN (Mavericks vs. Clippers), History's American Pickers, Food Network's Cutthroat Sabotage and HGTV's House Hunters International.
Sorted by Adults 18-49, Live + Same Day Data
