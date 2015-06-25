"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, June 24 2015

The complete summer lineup continues to come into focus, with Big Brother the latest to return to the schedule. Airing the first of three weekly broadcasts on Wednesday night, CBS’ summertime reality powerhouse topped the evening with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49.

Compared to last summer's first episode (2.3), this is a two-tenths drop. It didn't lose any viewers, however, drawing a slightly improved audience of 6.9 million — its highest since 2012. This means that the audience for the season premiere was older than last year’s, a trend not exactly new to CBS or frankly any of the other broadcast nets. The new BB lead-in didn’t help The Briefcase. CBS’ reality rookie was steady with a .9 in the demo at 9pm.

The night's only other new outings were FOX’s MasterChef (1.5) which held even with the previous Wednesday, and Bullseye (.8), which fell in the demo to its 8pm rival The Briefcase for the first time since the premiere episode.

ABC plugged in a new Celebrity Wife Swap (.9) after comedy repeats. Wife Swap was up one-tenth from the previous Wednesday installment.

Spanish language novelas continue to attract 18-49 viewers in prime. Univision’s Que Te Perdone (1.1) flew up the rankings after a three-tenths improvement in the demo. Amores Con Trampa (1.0) and Lo Imperdonable (1.0) held steady, and Telemundo’s Señor de Los Cielos (1.0) fell one tenth.

On cable – Duck Dynasty returned to A&E for yet another season. The season 8 premiere kicked off at 9:30, and earned a .9 Live+SD among viewers 18-49, a 1.0 in the 25-54 demo and over 2.5 million viewers in total. The season 8 premiere was down from the season 7 premiere by one-tenth in the demos, but steady with the season 7 finale.

Taking the #2 spot in the demo was the return of the USA original Suits. The season 5 premiere earned a .6 in the demo to go with 2.1 million viewers in total at 9pm. The season 4 premiere earned a .75 in the demo and 2.5 million total viewers. The season 5 premiere led into the series premiere of Mr. Robot, which only pulled a .5 in the 18-49 demo and 1.8 million Live+SD viewers in total. We’ll see what type of bump this gets from DVR-delayed viewing data.

ESPN’s telecast of the College World Series championship game, won by Virginia over defending champions Vanderbilt, pulled a .5 in the demo and over 1.7 million total viewers. Last year’s decider pulled a .7 in the demo and 2.4 million viewers.

