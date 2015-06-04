"Top 100 Shows" - Wednesday, June 03 2015

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning, was a win for Chicago and NBC. Game 1 finished as the leading broadcast for the night with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 with over 5.5 million viewers in total. The demo score is on-par with last year's Finals opener between the New York Rangers and L.A. Kings, but Rangers/Kings only pulled 4.8 million total viewers in its opener.

FOX came in second place for the night with new episodes of MasterChef (1.5), off one-tenth of a point from last week.

Univision novela Senor de los Cielos (1.2) finished in 3rd place with viewers 18-49, up one-tenth in the demo from last week.

Perhaps the most interesting matchup of the evening featured broadcast’s new rookie reality programs: FOX’s Bullseye versus CBS’ The Briefcase.

The Briefcase carried its way to a victory last week (1.4), hitting Bullseye and its 1.1 score in the demo. The tide turned last night. Bullseye held steady (1.1), while The Briefcase lost one-half of a ratings point (.9).

ABC had the night's only other new Big Four show: Celebrity Wife Swap, which fell one-tenth with a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic.

On cable – The final season premiere of the BET original series The Game (.7) was Wednesday night’s top-rated original cable telecast. Its lead-out, Frankie and Neffe, about the mother and sister of R&B singer Keyshia Cole, only pulled a .4 In the demo and 900,000 viewers in total.

Taking the #2 spot in the 18-49 demo was the HGTV series Brother versus Brother, grabbing a .6 score in its premiere. It earned a .8 with viewers 25-54, the latter of which was #1 among all cable originals.

FOX News’ The Kelly File featuring the Duggar parents (of 19 Kids & Counting fame) was cable’s most-watched primetime program last night (3.1 million), followed by American Pickers, The O’Reilly Factor, Brother versus Brother and its lead-out House Hunters. The College Softball World Series on ESPN earned 2.3 million total viewers.

